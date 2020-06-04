300 Black-owned businesses to support

× Expand PAULIUS MUSTEIKIS Terry Moss, owner of the Atwood Barbershop, is listed in the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce's Black Business Directory 2018.

A lot of readers have asked whether we know of a list of local Black-owned businesses. In fact, the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce has been compiling such a list since 2013. The Black Business Directory 2018 is the third and latest edition.

We contacted Camille Carter, president of Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, to see if she would want us to share the list on our website and social media platforms. She was all for it.

The directory includes more than 300 businesses, including more than 20 salons and 11 restaurants. Black-led churches and community organizations are also included, along with a section on resources for start-up businesses.

The 2020 directory is being finalized and will be published this fall. Businesses that would like to be added to the 2020 directory can click here.

We hope you use the directory to purposefully seek out and support Black-owned businesses, community organizations and individuals. "We ask you to think to 'buy local,'” says Carter. “And stretch that mindset further to 'buy Black.' This directory is a starting point."