Isthmus coverage ramps up

You might have noticed that we have been rolling out stories on isthmus.com. There’s a reason for that. We are happy to share that we have been able to hire back a limited staff after receiving some relief funds through the Paycheck Protection Program.

We continue to work on a sustaining revenue model while we cover all things local — news, politics, food, the arts, music — and curate our comprehensive calendar of events. We launched our donation program April 9 and already have more than 500 members who are helping support our journalism. We are excited about that and very grateful.

We also debuted another newsletter, Isthmus Insider, written by editor Judith Davidoff, which focuses on our editorial content; we’ll also keep you up-to-date there on our progress. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox. While you’re at it, sign up also for On Tap (picks for local virtual events, livestreams and more) and Word of Mouth (recommendations on what to watch, listen to, eat and read), if you’re not already a subscriber.

Thanks to everyone who has been rooting for us. We know many others in our community are also dealing with the impacts of this devastating virus and the need to stay safe at home. We’re rooting for you too.