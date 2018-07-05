Epic buys carousel from Ella’s Deli

× Expand Alisa Sleep

Ella’s Deli still has not found a buyer, but its carousel has. Epic, the medical software giant, has purchased the carousel as well as many of the whimsical toys that filled the East Washington Avenue restaurant for years.

“Helping to preserve part of this iconic Madison landmark was an easy decision and we look forward to ensuring the carousel and creative collection find a happy home on the Epic campus,” says Kara Rettenmund, of Epic administration, in an emailed statement. “We’re grateful to Ken, Judy, and their staff for over four decades of family fun, good food, and priceless memories for all who walked through their doors.”

Ken and Judy Balkin, who ran Ella’s Deli for 42 years, closed the restaurant in January. According to an email from Epic spokesperson Meghan Roh, a team from Epic started assessing transport options on June 19. All items are expected to be moved by late July.

The company is still exploring options to determine whether the carousel will be simply displayed or rideable. Either way, Epic hopes to ensure visitors can access the carousel and toys.

The carousel was built in 1927 in Leavenworth, Kansas. It’s been part of Ella’s since the late 1980s.

Epic started talking to Ella’s Deli in early June about purchasing the carousel and interior toys. Epic declined to share the purchase price.

Catie Tollefson, a co-manager at Ella’s who has helped in the transition, could not be reached immediately for comment.

[Editor's note: This article was changed to correct Meghan Roh's last name.]