Fine-print details slow medical marijuana proposal from Wisconsin Assembly Republicans

A marijuana plant. The plan from Assembly Republicans would require that medical marijuana be dispensed at five state-operated dispensaries.

Two Republican senators — Mary Felzkowski and Romaine Quinn — represent northern Wisconsin districts that are larger than some states.

So, they have two questions concerning the plan of Assembly Republicans to legalize medical marijuana but make it available at only five state-operated dispensaries: How far would their critically ill northern Wisconsin constituents have to drive to get medical marijuana at one of those centers? And why should their constituents drive so much farther than residents of urban areas?

Felzkowski lives in the Lincoln County community of Tomahawk, population 3,432, about 40 miles from Wausau. But her constituents in the Marinette County community of Pembine, population 877, would have to drive 82 miles to a state-run dispensary of medical marijuana in Green Bay or 122 miles to a Wausau dispensary.

Quinn lives outside the Barron County community of Cameron, population 1,878, about 50 miles from Eau Claire. But his constituents in the Iron County community of Hurley, population 6,137, would have to drive about 160 miles to get medical marijuana in Eau Claire or about 120 miles to a Wausau dispensary.

A cancer survivor, Felzkowski has fought for years to legalize medical marijuana. In a 2019 interview with WXPR Radio, she called the issue “probably the most complex piece of legislation I have ever worked on.”

“It’s kind of like playing Whac-A-Mole, because when we get something figured out here, it triggers something over there,” she said in that interview.

One reason is that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic legislators insist that both recreational and medical marijuana should be legalized. But Republican legislators insist that they will only approve the tightly controlled distribution of medical cannabis for the chronically ill.

Charles Franklin, the political scientist who directs the Marquette University Law School poll, polled the state just once on the question of legalizing medicinal marijuana. In 2019, the results were overwhelming — 83% of respondents in favor. But with “no legislative movement, we haven’t reasked,” Franklin says. The question will be included in the next Marquette poll, however.

In the 2019 Marquette poll, respondents who identified as Republicans favored medical marijuana by a 71% to 21% margin; Democrats, 96% to 2%, and independents, 78% to 16%. Republicans control the Legislature.

Felzkowski gave only faint praise to the medical marijuana bill of Assembly Republicans, questioning why it would only be available at five state-run centers.

“I am a firm believer that private entities, run by those with expertise in this area of medicine, are more efficient and more effective than any government agency,” Felzkowski says.

The proposal for state-run medical marijuana dispensaries was surprising, since Republicans usually want less — and not more — government.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu emphasized that philosophy last week, telling an Associated Press reporter the idea of five state-run dispensaries was a “non-starter.” “Why would we let government grow the size of government?” he asked.

Assembly Republicans defended their proposal, which would not allow the sale of medical marijuana “in a form that can be smoked.”

“For a few years now, our constituents have been asking us for a thoughtful, well-regulated medical cannabis program for Wisconsin’s patients,” said Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez. “That’s what we are proposing today.”

“We want to make this available to people, but we want tight controls on it as well,” added Republican Rep. Jon Plumer.

Republican Rep. John Macco made a personal appeal: “I saw firsthand the good that medical marijuana can do with my late wife. Its calming effects and ability to stimulate appetite worked to ease both her symptoms and the effects of her treatment as she battled cancer."

Under the Assembly GOP plan:

*Those over 18 would need a physician’s statement confirming that they suffer from a chronic disease or have a life expectancy of less than a year.

*The patient or one of three chosen caregivers could then buy medical marijuana dispensed by pharmacists at one of five dispensaries operated by the state Department of Health Services (DHS), which would choose the five locations. The sales would be tax-exempt. Patients under 18 must have written consent from a parent or guardian.

*Medicinal marijuana would be grown at farms licensed by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Sen. Melissa Agard has long proposed legalizing recreational and medical marijuana in the state. As Senate Democratic leader for most of last year, Agard promoted legalization with a statewide “Grass Routes” tour.

Agard dismissed the medical marijuana plan of Assembly Republicans, saying it “picks winners and losers…. As Wisconsin is increasingly an island of prohibition, putting forward an overly restrictive medical cannabis bill does not move our state in the right direction.”

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com.