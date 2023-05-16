Isthmus wins six Milwaukee Press Club awards

× Expand A selection of Milwaukee Press Club awards won by Isthmus at the Gridiron Awards Dinner on May 12, 2023.

Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush has done it again! Tommy brought home gold for Best Overall Design for newspapers in the 2022 Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest. He won gold in the same category in 2021 as well.

The awards dinner was held May 12 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. Also bringing home gold was Emily Balsley for her front cover illustration of summer construction.

× Expand July 2022 Isthmus cover

Madeline Vogt won silver in the same category for her illustration of the skating rink at the Tenney Park lagoon.

× Expand Madeline Vogt's award-winning February 2022 cover illustration.

Kyle Nabilcy won silver for best critical review for “Fairchild is having fun,” his review of Fairchild on Monroe Street. Kyle pulled off a rare win in that category — usually the winners are reviews of theater or other arts.

Steven Potter won bronze for best public service story or series for his story on Anesis, a Madison-based clinic that provides culturally competent therapy to people of color by people of color.

And Richard Ely won silver for best consumer story or series for “Giving thanks for FoodShare,” his piece on food assistance.