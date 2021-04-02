Library board delays decision on reopening libraries

× Expand Madison Public Library Curbside pickup of books will continue until at least late May as the library board refers a decision on reopening for browsing and other services to its next meeting.

The Madison Public Library Board voted Thursday to postpone any decision on a plan to reopen the libraries to more in-person services, including browsing, until the board’s next meeting on May 6. The decision to delay hinged largely on vaccinations.

Eve Galanter, library board president, says the board received emails from “a number of library staff,” especially “public-facing staff,” about their concerns that many of them had not yet been vaccinated, and more messages from staffers who had been vaccinated writing in support of their unvaccinated colleagues.

“The board responded to those concerns,” says Galanter, underlining that the board has not rejected the proposal, just referred it to the May meeting.

“We recognize that [the delay] has impact on those who have been eager to return to in-person services,” says Galanter.

There was nothing vague or deficient in the reopening plan itself, she says. “Wanting to be responsive to the employees’ concerns was the overwhelming reason” for the referral.

The additional month’s time will allow for more planning, says Galanter, and that extra time may end up changing details for greater access. For instance, if COVID-19 cases in the area are down in a month, perhaps the current plan, which included restrictions on seating, could offer more options for patrons to sit down, she suggests.

Galanter notes that there were more than 40 persons logged in to the virtual board meeting, but no one chose to speak with regard to any agenda item and no one registered in support or opposition to an item but without speaking.

If a reopening is approved May 6, the earliest libraries could reopen would be two weeks after that date, Galanter says, due to a requirement of a two-week notice for changes in scheduling.

Krissy Wick, Madison Public Library’s director of public service, was instrumental in creating the current reopening plan. Wick says she was “surprised” at the board’s determination to wait another month before considering opening the libraries to greater access, but is encouraged that the board is keeping health concerns in mind. “I think there is a lot of relief that the board is putting safety first,” Wick says, while acknowledging there are also “a lot of mixed feelings. Obviously we want to get everyone vaccinated. I think people were nervous, but also want the return to normalcy” that opening the libraries represents.

The delay in opening will allow for filling staff vacancies and for more planning, says Wick. The public health situation could look much different in a month and a half, she notes, and if things continue to get better, the plan could include even more hours of access.