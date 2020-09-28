More than 10,000 absentee ballots collected in city parks

× Expand Tamia Fowkles Democracy in the Park - Sept. 26

Some 10,813 absentee ballots were collected this past weekend at 206 city of Madison parks, according to the Madison City Clerk’s Office. But Republicans are continuing their effort to block the effort, which is scheduled to resume this Saturday, Oct. 3.

Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl confirmed Monday morning that Democracy in the Park would proceed as planned.

Reid Magney, spokesman for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said in a Sept. 27 Wisconsin State Journal article that the agency had received one formal complaint about the event. “We’re analyzing it and will respond next week,” he said.

On Sept. 26, a cease-and-desist letter was sent on behalf of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to the Madison clerk’s office asking for the event to be canceled. The letter, written by Misha Tseytlin, an attorney with the law firm Troutman Pepper, said the ballot collection was “illegal” and “unsecure.” City Attorney Michael Haas responded to Tseytlin, noting that the legislators had provided “absolutely no legal support” for their allegations. Haas also noted that the event would proceed barring “any directive from the Wisconsin Elections Commission or a court.”

And it did.

At about 8 a.m. on Saturday Samuel Greess and Emmett Galles were setting up their volunteer table in front of the basketball court at Edward Klief Park, considered a “mini” park and located in the Greenbush neighborhood near Regent Street. Greess is a graduate student at UW-Madison and Galles is an undergrad.

Their inspiration for working the event was spurred by the demand and need for younger poll workers as older poll workers sit out this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is a local and national concern.

“As they say at the city clerk’s office, we exist to assist,” says Greess.

Poll workers Samuel Greess, left, and Emmett Galles, both students at UW-Madison, help out a voter at Edward Klief Park during Democracy in the Park.

The city has been planning this event since August. It aims to provide additional and accessible opportunities for voters to submit completed absentee ballots to the clerk’s office, and also to alleviate the stress felt by some voters that they are not filling out their ballots correctly or getting them in on time.

“I’m a little concerned that people are worried about the process and won’t trust it if local officials are saying it’s not safe,” says Katherine Cox, an election official who was stationed at Brittingham Park. “I just want everyone to feel like their ballots are going to be counted.”

Democracy in the Park is just one effort by the clerk’s office to try to make voting accessible to all Madison citizens. On National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 22, the clerk’s office registered over 600 voters in front of the Orpheum Theater and Pres House Apartments. Earlier in the month, the office released a podcast focused on voting, election security, the youth vote and resources for UW-Madison students, and opportunities for working the polls.

In addition, in October, the city will receive absentee ballot drop-off boxes which will be placed around the city where voters can submit their completed absentee ballots.

Poll workers were enthusiastic about returning to work at their locations on Oct. 3.

“The benefit is obviously to get out where people are most comfortable in their community,” says Valerie Pane, who was working at Penn Park on the city's south side. “A lot of people don’t have the means to always get out so being able to be in their community allows for more community involvement and education.”