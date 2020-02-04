Letting the dogs in

× Expand Matthew Norman, with dog Benji, is optimistic about changes to park policy for dogs: " “I believe that a healthy, happy city is a dog-friendly city.”

Banned from most Madison city parks, even when leashed, dogs have gotten the short end of the stick in Madison for more than 40 years. But a revision in city ordinance, expected to be introduced to the Madison Common Council on Tuesday, could change the fortunes of both dogs and their companions.

“I am excited to see the ordinance revision to provide a more dog friendly park system moving forward,” says Eric Knepp, Madison parks superintendent. “We have had policies that do not meet the needs of our residents for too long. I appreciate all of the residents and staff who have worked on this issue.”

Knepp has been a driving force behind efforts to review and liberalize the city’s dog restrictions. In October 2019, the Board of Park Commissioners approved a policy that would allow people to walk their dog in all city parks with the exception of conservation mounds, city golf courses, playgrounds, splash parks, Goodman Pool and Breese Stevens Field, among others.

“Issues like this one require a great deal of balancing of interests, and I think the policy adopted by the Board of Park Commissioners does so,” says Knepp. “I look forward to the updated ordinance becoming law.”

After being introduced, the policy will be referred for further review to the Board of Public Works and then back to the Board of Park Commissioners on Feb. 12. The Madison Common Council is expected to take a final vote on Feb. 25.

Matthew Norman, a dog owner who has been ticketed for having his dog in a city park, is happy with the proposed changes. “Dogs are such pure and happy creatures and I think the entire city would benefit from having dogs immersed in more spaces, like public parks and local businesses,” he says. “I believe that a healthy, happy city is a dog-friendly city.”

Madison law currently prohibits dogs in parks, school grounds and in city-owned spaces, with a few exceptions. Therapy dogs and law enforcement dogs are allowed under the law and, due to changes over the years, 26 city parks now allow dogs on leash. There are also eight off-leash dog exercise areas managed by the city of Madison that are available with a dog license and dog park permit, according to the city’s website. According to Dane County Parks, the county offers seven, off-leash dog parks.

Norman says he loves taking his dog Benji to Madison parks and to the off-leash exercise areas around the city and county. But would rather be able to exercise his dog without needing a car.

“Madison is known for how accessible it is for walkers and for bikers, but when it comes to dog owners, it’s very inaccessible,” Norman says. “I think that dog-friendly cities have a much more positive vibe than other cities, where you can’t bring dogs in public places as much.”

The Parks Long Range Planning Subcommittee received 1,900 comments on the proposed changes, and not everyone was pleased with the change in direction. “I'm disappointed to hear that dog rules are proposed to be changed,” Finn Ryan wrote in a September 2019 email. “Every time I run, walk, or take my children to parks, we have to deal with dogs. This means we have to avoid dog shit, I have to step between off leash dogs and my children, or I have to stop my activity because a leashed dog in a restricted park is acting aggressively.”

According to a survey with more than 800 respondents, 29 percent expressed concerns or appeared to be against an ordinance change to allow dogs access to more parks and 49 percent appeared to be in favor of the change.

The majority of comments received by the city also voiced support for increased access to city parks for dogs.

Norman does believe that dog owners need to be responsible and respect other park users. “There needs to be a lot of trust in your fellow neighbor,” he says. “You need to know if your dog is safe to be around other people.”

Even with the proposed changes, Norman still thinks there’s work to be done. “Where else are dogs supposed to swim, if not in the parks?” he asks.

“I know that for myself, I love watching dogs play. I love seeing them on the street,” Norman says. “This can only be a good thing.”