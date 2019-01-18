Sculpt a pretty picture

× Expand Dylan Brogan

On Jan. 4, the city installed a new sculpture, “StateScreen,” at the top of State Street. William Turnbull created the aluminium cityscape, which features 11 Madison landmarks and stretches 25 feet along a small bandstand next to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. It’s the latest placemaking effort in an area that’s been a pressure point for poverty, criminal behavior and homelessness.

Rebecca Cnare, an urban design planner for the city, says the intention of “StateScreen” is to “bring joy” to a troubled spot.

“There have been issues at the top of State Street for many years now. One thing that we have really tried to stress is having more positive things come to the space,” Cnare says. “We wanted to put something [there] that would be a great backdrop for the stage.”

Cnare says art design, materials and installation cost just under $5,000 and came from the Planning Division’s placemaking budget. The cityscape depicts the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Unitarian Universalist meeting house (which is technically in Shorewood); the Thai Pavilion and Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens; Camp Randall arch; UW-Madison’s Science Hall, Memorial Union chairs and Red Gym; East High School facade; Monona Terrace convention center; Veterans Memorial Coliseum; and the state Capitol.

“StateScreen” sits on a low wall that had doubled as a bench — frequently for the homeless and other transient residents. While the art makes it more difficult to sit on the wall, Cnare says that’s not why it was installed.

“There are some people who are going to think that’s exactly what we are trying to do,” says Cnare. “But if you look at the design, it doesn’t really stop anyone from sitting. It might stop somebody from straddling it, I suppose. People can still lean and all of that. But it also brings something to the wall that is of interest to people.”

The city and downtown businesses have tried various methods to root out problematic activity, including drinking, drug use and fighting, at the site. Madison police cracked down on criminal activity in 2016. Lately, Cnare says, city staff have had a two-pronged approach to dealing with undesirable behavior.

“One of those prongs is bringing positive activity to the space. That means bringing in art and things for people to do. The idea is to encourage interesting, positive behavior,” Cnare says. “The other prong is homeless services and building relationships with people that are experiencing homelessness.”

Although officials are now using public art to deter bad behavior in this area, public art just across the street was recently targeted as part of the problem. In 2015, Mayor Paul Soglin ordered the removal of the art installation “Philosopher’s Grove” — 11 large stones that could be used as seats and tables. The mayor cited “many complaints and concerns” that mirror what’s happening by the bandstand. Milwaukee artist Jill Sebastian, the creator of “Philosopher’s Grove,” lamented the removal of her work.

“The concept is really about groups of people coming together and debating ideas,” Sebastian told Isthmus in 2015. “From talking with the homeless in Madison, they have plenty of ideas.”

Before being eliminated during Gov. Scott Walker’s administration, the state had a mentorship program for public artists. Sebastian was a mentor to Turnbull, who designed “StateScreen.” Turnbull says he was told by city staff they wanted something “that would be hard to hide behind, hard to sleep on and celebrated Madison.”

“I do feel like there has been a lot of energy making downtown more uncomfortable for some people. I feel like my work kind of splits the difference,” Turnbull says. “It’s an aesthetic response to what the city basically described as a crowd control problem. But I also like to believe it adds to the space in a meaningful way.”

Cnare agrees.

“‘StateScreen’ is just another component of making that place, a place,” says Cnare. “Personally, I think the [sculpture] looks awesome.”

× Expand Dylan Brogan “Flamingo Wings” by Gabrielle Javier-Cerulli and “Hodag Claws & Horns” by Rebecca Cnare and Karuna Bhat.

The removal of the Philosopher’s Grove art installation hasn’t stopped the city from pursuing other placemaking efforts on this corner of the Square.

In 2018, a new visitor booth was built next to the Wisconsin Historical Museum. Also, “Flamingo Wings” and “Hodag Claws & Horns” were painted on the outside wall of the museum. Placards next to the art encourage people to pose for pictures as either angels or demons and suggest social media hashtags. During the summer, tables and chairs are put out for dining and the El Grito food cart has vended there. A Christmas tree and lights were put up for the holidays. The popular Jazz at 5 concerts, an open mic series, and other free events have been staged here.

Even more placemaking is in the works. The city issued a request for proposals on Dec. 22 on how to activate the space. Cnare says the idea was inspired by the Parks Division’s recent placemaking partnerships with vendors, including boat rentals at Brittingham Park and the Olbrich Biergarten.

Downtown Madison Inc. and Madison’s Central Business Improvement District will launch a “Innovation and Idea Competition” on Feb. 1 to encourage proposals for programs or retail in the space. Winners will get cash prizes.