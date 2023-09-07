Tax cut, Brewers aid, child-care provider assistance

× Expand Clockwise from top left: Wisconsin tax forms, Brewers logo, child care stock photo, and Josh Kaul.

The Wisconsin Legislature returns to session Sept. 12 and the Republicans in control have their priorities set, starting with an income tax cut that would wipe out most of the state’s $4 billion surplus.

GOP lawmakers added a $3.5 billion tax cut to the state budget in June, but Evers used his line item veto to kill most of that, noting that most of the cuts would have gone to the wealthiest residents.

In late August, Assembly Republicans announced a $2.9 billion income tax cut that would also end taxes on pensions for retirees over 67, if a couple had an income of less than $150,000. Senate Republicans and Evers must agree for it to become law, however.

The “Returning Your Surplus” initiative, says Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, a member of the Joint Finance Committee, “will reduce the income tax rate on the third bracket from a rate of 5.3% to a rate of 4.4%, with the average tax filer seeing a decrease of $772 each tax year.”

Evers questions whether a $2.9-billion tax cut would require repayment of federal COVID-19 aid. But that seems politically unlikely.

Second, look for one popular phrase — “How about those Brewers?” — to be replaced in the Capitol by, “How much help should we give those Brewers?” Leading their National League division, and headed for the playoffs, the team also has momentum in the Capitol.

In February, Evers asked that $290 million be spent maintaining and improving American Family Field, if the team signed a deal to remain in Milwaukee after its contract ends in 2030. Republicans removed the aid package from the state budget.

Republican Rep. Rob Brooks, chief Assembly negotiator, told WisPolitics that help totaling close to $700 million over 27 years was being discussed and it could be repaid by taxes on players’ earnings, the team and local governments. But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos shrugged off those numbers, saying, “We are still piecing together the whole package.”

Third, Republicans who run the Senate seem ready to oust elections administrator Meagan Wolfe.

The term for which she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate — before past controversial elections — expired July 1. But the three Democrats and three Republicans on the Wisconsin Elections Commission, for which Wolfe works, split on whether to reappoint her.

Although a majority on the commission supported Wolfe, Democrats abstained on that vote, citing a state Supreme Court ruling that allowed another appointee to continue to serve beyond his term.

But Republicans say the WEC tie vote recommended her for a new term, setting up a potential Senate vote to dismiss her. WEC decisions carried out under Wolfe angered conservatives eyeing a state law that says legislators can name a temporary elections administrator, if there is a vacancy.

Josh Kaul, the Democratic attorney general, said Wolfe legally holds that office, so the Senate cannot vote to dismiss her.

Evers also wants to spend $365 million helping child-care providers, warning that a crisis looms.

Instead, Assembly Republicans offered a package that would create a child care reimbursement account, new rules for in-home providers and offer remodeling loans to centers.

Finally, will Senate Republicans allow a vote on a bill, passed 90-4 by the Assembly, that overhauls the state’s alcohol industry — a compromise between manufacturers, distributors and retailers? Wedding barn operators oppose it because it would require them to obtain a Class B liquor license if they hold more than six events per year. A coalition of seven conservative groups agrees with them, writing to lawmakers: “A wedding barn is nothing like a tavern.”