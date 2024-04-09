Urban League looks to develop another major project on Madison’s South Park Street

× Expand Tommy Washbush The South Transfer Point. Urban League of Greater Madison, The Alexander Company and Bear Development are the three finalists hoping to partner with Madison's Community Development Authority on a redevelopment of the former south transfer point and surrounding lots.

The Urban League of Greater Madison wants to partner with Madison’s Community Development Authority to build on the “South Madison Renaissance,” an effort led by people of color to remake and redevelop parts of the south side with a community focus and without displacing the families that currently live there.

The Urban League is one of three finalists vying to redevelop the former transit transfer point at the corner of South Park Street and Badger Road. In its proposal, the group says it wants to “collaborate closely with the city of Madison and CDA on a transformational master plan for the [South Transfer Point] area that can serve as a model of racial equity, inclusive economic opportunity, and sustainability.”

Urban League, in partnership with Centro Hispano and Madison College, argues it is “uniquely positioned to ensure that the proposed redevelopment will connect all of the components of the BIPOC-led ‘South Madison Renaissance’ that has been occurring in the area. This will include linkage to the Madison College Goodman South Campus and its forthcoming Child Development Center, the ULGM Black Business Hub, the new Centro Hispano Calli, the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, and many other opportunities to create a collective of destination spaces.” Urban League, Centro Hispano, and the southside campus of Madison College are located within about a block of the redevelopment area.

Edward Lee, Urban League’s senior vice president, declined to comment on the proposal, noting it is still part of a competitive application process. The group says its plan would focus on racial equity and social justice, seeking to involve people of color in every aspect of the project, from physical construction to financing and development. Tasked with running community engagement efforts as part of the partnership, Urban League says it would focus on “diverse communities that have historically called South Madison home.”

The CDA is looking for a private partner to help with master planning, public engagement and other tasks for the four-acre site, which it owns. Each of the three finalist proposals outlines the vision and qualifications of its development team for a prospective partnership with the authority, but master planning for the site — including project specifics like building heights and number of units — won’t happen until a development partner is chosen.

In its request, the CDA says it’s looking for “several hundred units of affordable and mixed-income housing,” new space for Madison’s Fire Station #6 and Public Health Madison & Dane County, and parking for all three uses.

Six applicants submitted redevelopment proposals before last month’s deadline; on Thursday, the CDA board will interview three finalists in a public meeting before potentially going into closed session to make their selection.

The Alexander Company, another finalist, also touted its local connections in its letter of interest. “We know that neighborhood planning on the south side must be linked to complementary interventions that create diversity, social equity, environmental sustainability, and economic value for all population groups. Our team has not only done this in multiple neighborhoods throughout the city and nation, but also right here on the south side of Madison.”

The company, whose offices are on Rimrock Road, previously redeveloped an area of South Madison between Rimrock Road and the Beltline now called the Novation Campus. They also plan to work with Madison-based New Year Investments on public engagement — New Year is currently doing public engagement for another large, multi-phase CDA redevelopment project at the Triangle. There, about two miles north of the transfer point, plans call for replacing more than 300 units of public housing and adding nearly 1,000 more apartments as part of that redevelopment.

Bear Development, a Kenosha-based developer and the third finalist, highlighted their experience developing the state’s largest affordable housing development, in Milwaukee, in their letter of interest. They also developed the Flats at 402, a soon-to-open affordable housing development on West Wilson Street.

Bear’s proposal was the most specific, citing between 400 and 600 units for the site. At a future phase, the company also said it would be open to discussions about taking an ownership role in the property.

City of Madison urban planner Jeff Greger says a multiagency group from the city, including representatives from the CDA, community development and engineering departments, scored the proposals and conducted additional technical interviews with applicants. The interviews Thursday will focus on each applicant’s experience with affordable housing, mixed-use development, and their approach to community engagement.

The South Transfer Point project is still in its early stages: Ground likely won’t be broken until 2026, with an opening slated for 2027. After master planning takes place this year, financing and design could begin next year.

For now, says Greger, the CDA is planning to retain ownership of the project and manage the property, but that could change as a result of negotiations that would start after the CDA selects a partner. Negotiating a contract could take a couple of months, with public engagement on the project beginning this summer.