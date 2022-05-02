Update: Christian Albouras resigning from Madison city council

Ald. Christian Albouras is moving out of his district. He announced Monday via press release he’ll be resigning from the council on May 20. Before Albouras made the news public, Isthmus received a tip that the city council member’s west side home was put on the market and has had a sale pending since late March. His partner has also posted on Facebook that their house is for sale.

“It is bittersweet to share that our family will be moving out of the Meadowood Neighborhood,” writes Albouras in a May 2 press release.

When contacted by Isthmus in late April, all Albouras would reveal, via email, is “there are quite a few things” he’s working on but he wouldn’t go into details.

Albouras is the third alder this year (expected) to resign early. Ald. Lindsay Lemmer's last day on the council is May 11 and Ald. Syed Abbas told Isthmus in April that he will likely resign this summer and move to Sun Prairie because he’s running for an Assembly seat up there.

As Isthmus reported in February, redistricting resulted in six alders no longer living in the district they were elected to represent — including Albouras. State law allows an elected official to finish their term without moving.

Isthmus couldn’t confirm this detail, but word around city hall is that Albouras is moving into District One on the city’s far west side — no alder currently lives within this district because of redistricting. So if Albouras intends to run for a council seat in April 2023, he might be moving into the only district that will for sure not have an incumbent.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that Ald. Christian Albouras has confirmed he's moving out of his district and resigning from the council.