Mirror, mirror

× Expand Matthew Norman Memorial freshman Kahlan DelConte (left) sells pet toys and treats as part of the These Teens Mean Busines$ Incubator.

In front of a panel of judges and family members, Alyssa Barber and Dontasia Pollard click PowerPoint slides showing before and after photos of model Blac Chyna and rapper Lil’ Kim, both of whom have cosmetically lightened their skin.

“They are big influencers in the black community,” says Barber. “So when they got their skin lightened, it was promoting that lighter skin was better.”

“So how do we get women who are insecure about their complexion to become confident in their complexion?” asks Pollard.

Barber and Pollard, who attend East High School, are delivering a Shark Tank-style pitch on a business idea they developed in a 10-week program run by the CEOs of Tomorrow. These Teens Mean Busines$ Incubator culminates with an event where students present their business ideas and sell their products in a pop-up market.

The African American teens’ idea, Confidence in Complexion, markets table-top mirrors with decoration supplies like rhinestones, ribbons and markers. The mission of their business is to combat colorism, which, as Barber defines it, is “discrimination and prejudice against darker skin women within the same group.”

The idea of selling mirrors was inspired by Barber’s mother, who had her children do a motivational exercise. “There was one time when I felt like I needed to be lighter — I didn’t like my skin tone. I felt like I wasn’t good enough to be successful at anything,” says Barber. “My mom, she’s sitting over there, she had all of us look into a mirror and say wonderful things about ourselves for two minutes. That empowered me to be confident in myself with my complexion.”

When you look into a mirror, Barber adds, “we want you to see who you really are — beautiful, worthy and independent.”

That sentiment embodies why Roxie Hentz, director of CEOs of Tomorrow, founded the nonprofit. The group runs several educational programs teaching social entrepreneurial skills to young people. A dozen middle and high school students participated in the Dec. 8 event.

“We have a very diverse set of students, there are no barriers…. We don’t care if you’ve been kicked out of school or have a record. That doesn’t matter. The bar is still as high. I don’t think that’s common in school,” says Hentz. “We don’t make assumptions besides ‘we know they are all wrapped in brilliance.’ They just get to be themselves and that’s more than enough.”

Students are referred to the program by school counselors, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the UW Odyssey Project and Dane County’s neighborhood intervention program.

“Even if you don’t want to be an entrepreneur, entrepreneur skills addresses all the 21st century skills: critical thinking, team building, public speaking, confidence, self-reliance. All the things they need to be successful,” says Hentz. “If you give a child rigorous, relevant curriculum it allows them to take those skills and apply them to life.”

Hentz says the goal of CEOs of Tomorrow is loftier than teaching kids to be entrepreneurs. “We want to teach them to change the world.”

Kahlan DelConte, a freshman at Memorial, took first place in this incubator for Lending a Helping Paw. DelConte is selling gift bags of pet treats and toys to raise money for Shelter from the Storm animal shelter. She says the best part of the program was getting to know the other participants.

“I’m not sure I want to start my own business. But I definitely want to work with animals and I think this experience will help,” DelConte says. “I guess I realized that you need these skills whatever you want to do in life.”

Co-star Straws by Jamore Boyd and Rachel DelConte

• Product: Edible and biodegradable straws

• Social issue: Marine pollution

Break the Greed - Help the Need by Lamareon Oakley

• Product: Homemade soup kits

• Social issue: Homelessness

Don’t Profile by Amara Stovall

• Product: Hoodies and shirts

• Social issue: Police brutality

Mini U by Samaria Davis

• Product: Hoodies and blankets

• Social issue: Premature birth

We Are One by Darrin Haynes

• Product: Hats and beanies

• Social issue: Discrimination

ecohealth by Sabrina Melendez-Quinton and Abe Ruiz

• Product: Art workshop

• Social issue: Mental health and stress reduction

Sonidoes by Edwin Rea and Julio Mora-Blanco

• Product: Headphones

• Social issue: Racial unity