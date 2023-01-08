Madison school staff shortage continues

The Madison school district lost 42 substitutes due to resignations or terminations in November 2022, according to a Dec. 19 human resources report. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not respond to an email requesting how many subs resigned or were terminated in December. Around 50 substitutes left the district in the last two months of 2021.

Additionally, there are 100 permanent teaching positions that are vacant, which LeMonds did confirm to The Capital Times. That’s also about the same as one year ago.

“[The district] has hired more teacher staff this year than ever before, and now employs its largest teacher workforce in many years,” LeMonds told the paper. “The district’s recruitment strategy continues to make progress in addressing the nationwide teacher shortage.”

After last year’s winter break, Madison schools delayed returning to in-person instruction because of the staff shortage, which included a severe lack of substitute teachers. School board president Ali Muldrow assures Isthmus that during this year’s cold and flu season (not to mention the lingering threat of COVID), there is no sign Madison schools will be forced to return to virtual learning.

Says Muldrow: “It’s a very different situation this year despite ongoing challenges.”