Overwatchers

In late December the Dane County Public Protection & Judiciary Committee approved $7,500 for a “sniper training course” for members of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tactical response team. Wait. The sheriff’s office has snipers?

Lt. Ira Simpson says snipers are a subunit of the county’s tactical response team and it’s “nothing nefarious.”

“[Snipers] are used as observers. They are incredibly good at it,” says the lieutenant. “They’re there to get eyes on and gather intel because we can make better decisions with more intelligence.”

For instance, snipers are deployed when deputies are executing high-risk warrants, during hostage situations, when protecting dignitaries, and for such large public events as CrossFit Games, Ironman, or Freakfest, where they are used as “overwatch.”

“If there were to be an active shooter at some event like that — in the street and open air — they’d be able to hopefully resolve the situation or protect the officers that are approaching,” says Simpson. “You can’t ever pre-plan for something like that but we use the resources we have available.”

The sheriff’s office tactical response team is one of 11 regional response teams coordinated by Wisconsin Emergency Management. Dane County’s team is responsible for covering most of southwestern Wisconsin.

Two snipers with the sheriff’s office will receive the training alongside tactical officers from other squads in Wisconsin. The cost of the training is covered by a state grant. Simpson says it’s a supplemental three-day course for the deputies, who are already required to have twice monthly training.

“Our snipers are deployed frequently. Fortunately, we haven’t needed them to use their weapons,” says Simpson. “We have to be prepared for the unthinkable. Our area of responsibility is Dane County plus 10 surrounding counties. So if a police department needs assistance, our team responds.”

Simpson recalls just one time when snipers actually fired their weapons. It was in 2008 during a standoff in the town of Viola. Law enforcement officers were shot at when trying to serve legal papers to a man, later described as holding “anti-government” views.

“They did exchange gunfire with that individual but he was in this armored house. It was crazy,” says Simpson. “Our tactical team was ultimately able to apprehend him and no one was killed.”

The sheriff’s office isn’t the only local law enforcement agency with snipers. Simpson says Madison’s SWAT team has them, too.