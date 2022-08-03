What happened to WKOW anchor George Smith?

× Expand WKOW George Smith used to anchor the evening news alongside Amber Noggle, who is still with WKOW.

WKOW evening news anchor George Smith disappeared from the airwaves in July. Local TV news watcher Nora — who asked that we not print her last name because of the nature of her employment — contacted Tell Dylan after her inquiries to WKOW went unanswered.

“George Smith is a great anchor. He’s funny, personable, relaxed, just a perfect anchor and a part of the reason why I watched 27 news,” says Nora. “What happened? There’s a Reddit page with people asking the same thing.”

The Emmy Award-winner’s LinkedIn page has been updated to show Smith was employed at WKOW from April 2018 to July 2022. There’s a photo on his Facebook page of him staffing the station’s booth at Art Fair on the Square on July 9. Smith’s photo was still on the news outlet’s website on July 27, but it was gone by July 29.

Tell Dylan contacted WKOW news director Dani Maxwell and general manager Anna Engelhart but did not receive a response. Veteran newshound and WKOW reporter Tony Galli is staying tight-lipped, too.

“What’s with all the mystery?” asks Nora.

Smith did respond to a text sent to his personal cell phone and he seems in good spirits. But he’s not providing any details about his sudden departure.

“I’m at the All-City Swim Meet. My son got 6th in a relay! My son and daughter are competing,” texted Smith on July 29. “I can’t say anything right now. I have a heartfelt appreciation for the dozens of messages I’ve received from viewers.”