A decade of brilliance!

× Expand Dave wrote about the Iowa State Fair in 2015 after stumbling upon the state Republican Party booth, where they had a "Field of Dreams" mural of all the 17 presidential candidates at the time standing in a cornfield. "You could get your picture taken with that as a backdrop," he wrote. "How could I refuse?"

As of this month it has been 10 years since my first Citizen Dave blog. Since then I figure that, conservatively, I’ve written about a half-million words.

And some of those words have, in fact, been conservative. If there’s any niche I try to fill in the world of Madison commentary it’s that of “unpredictable.” The last thing I want to be is a dyed-in-the-wool partisan or a rock-ribbed ideologue. Don’t get me wrong. I’d still be identified as a liberal over most of the landmass of the United States and I’d be a Marxist in Oklahoma. But in these parts, I suppose “moderate” sums it up best.

Anyway, whatever you think of my writing, I’m grateful to still have a home for it. That should not be taken for granted. Fourteen months ago, it didn’t seem like the odds were in favor of Isthmus surviving for another few weeks, let alone more than a year.

When the pandemic shut down music and theater venues, bars and restaurants, literally overnight, it also closed off Isthmus’ major revenue stream through advertising. Principal owners Jeff Haupt and Craig Bartlett felt they had no choice but to shutter it immediately.

Luckily for us, Judy Davidoff and a handful of Isthmus veterans fought hard to bring it back. They’ve worked doggedly to keep the ship afloat while they learned on the fly how to create and run a nonprofit. And credit Haupt and Bartlett for cooperating in the transition and gifting the intellectual property of Isthmus. The organization now has its official nonprofit legal status and they’re working to build up all the necessary infrastructure around that, all the while still churning out features, commentary and event listings.

You can help by supporting them and donating here.

But here’s why it matters. It’s no secret that local newspapers had been on the decline for decades even before COVID. But the pandemic just accelerated the fall, especially for alternative weeklies, like Isthmus. Why? Because most of them are stubbornly committed to being free publications. They resist pay walls and they provide the physical paper (when there is one) without charge.

Free information is at the heart of Isthmus’ mission. Advertising and sponsorships are starting to come back, but that’s not enough. That’s why voluntarily kicking in 10 or 20 bucks a month, if you can afford it, is so crucial. The nonprofit journalism model is still evolving, but right now it seems to be our best hope of reviving local press outlets.

× Expand Among Dave's predictions for 2018: The Supreme Court would declare Wisconsin's gerrymandered legislative district maps unconstitutional. It didn't.

Local coverage is as important to the health of our community as any other piece of civic infrastructure. The more robust it is, the stronger our community becomes. Simple as that.

For those of you who have put up with my blog for the last decade, despite my driving you up a wall sometimes, thank you. I promise to be just as infuriating for as long as Isthmus puts up with me.

But I hope that there is an Isthmus to put up with me for at least another decade to come. Please consider doing what you can to make that happen.