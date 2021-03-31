Alvarez’s successor needs to embrace new business model

× Expand Alvarez, left, with Ron Dayne after the running back ran a record-breaking 108 yards in a September 1998 victory over the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

It looks like Barry Alvarez will be retiring soon. The UW’s next athletic director will be playing a whole new ball game.

Let’s start by giving Alvarez the credit he’s due. He picked up where Pat Richter left off, hiring good coaches and guiding the UW’s various sports programs to lots of success. That’s good for Madison. It means more sports tourists spending money here and it means positive press for our town. Every time there’s a beautiful shot of the Capitol or the lakes or State Street during a national broadcast, that’s good for us. So, hey, thanks Barry!

But Alvarez will be the last A.D. from the old college sports world. There’s a new world coming. This one’s coming to an end. That’s a good thing because the current big-time college sports business model is based on a lie and it’s founded on the exploitation of the players.

The lie is the “student-athlete.” The young men who play the big revenue producing sports in the biggest programs (that means football and men’s basketball and maybe hockey) are athletes first and students second. They have demanding full-time jobs and their performances are producing $15 billion a year for others, yet they can’t take a dime of it home for themselves.

But the good news is that those days will soon be over. President Joe Biden’s Justice Department is weighing in on the side of the players in an antitrust suit before the Supreme Court, which could upend the whole rotten system. Meanwhile, a couple dozen states have passed or are working on laws that would allow college athletes to get some income for the use of their image or likeness.

And, in response to all those potentially uneven laws in different states, Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), who played football at Stanford, has introduced sweeping legislation to reform college sports at the national level. Booker’s bill would go beyond just allowing athletes to be paid for commercials and the like, to allowing them to be paid a salary, to form unions, to receive lifelong health insurance coverage for lifelong injuries and more.

Add to that the greater freedom players already have to move at-will between schools, and what we will soon have is something that looks a lot more like professional sports. That’s good because it’s fair. It means that players will be able to leverage their value in the marketplace to be fairly compensated.

For those of you living in the past, who want to cling to the long-discredited notion of the amateur “student-athlete,” well sorry, that myth is busted now. And, no, this doesn’t have to mean that richer schools will dominate. Because it’s in everyone’s best financial interest for the games to be competitive, some sort of revenue-sharing agreement will be worked out over time, just as they’ve evolved in pro leagues. The Packers are by far the smallest market in the NFL and yet they manage to do okay.

Which brings us back to Alvarez. He was phenomenally successful in the old world, but he was never a leader in recognizing the unfairness of it. For the most part, he was as resistant to change as any leader in the world of college sports.

Whoever Chancellor Rebecca Blank hires to replace him, it should be somebody who understands the new business rules and embraces them, instead of fighting the inevitable. I worry a little because Blank herself has been resistant to change. Up until now at least, it has been clear that she just doesn’t get it. Now, it’s crucial that she use her background in economics to understand how the business is changing.

There’s no reason why big time college sports can’t continue to entertain fans and print money while it sends a fair share of the booty to the guys on the field who actually make the product.

The selection of the new athletic director is important not just to the UW, not just to the players, but also to the city of Madison. UW sports is a big industry here and it’s in everyone’s best interests (whether you like sports or not) that it is successful.

Alvarez knew how to win at the old game. His successor needs to understand how to play a very different one.