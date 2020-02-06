Feedback for Feb. 6, 2020

Sharing the blame

Re: “After the purge” (1/30/2020): Terry Devitt’s story on the disbanding of the DNR’s Science Services Bureau sadly illustrates what can happen when the governor has the power to appoint the DNR secretary. Former Gov. Jim Doyle broke a campaign promise and vetoed legislation that would have given this power back to the Natural Resources Board. Had Doyle not done that, the DNR’s downward spiral during Gov. Walker’s years in office might not have happened. Even with the entire board consisting of Walker appointees, having more than one person involved in the firing and hiring of DNR secretaries can only increase the chances that final decisions are more thought-out and measured.

Currently, with the governor having the power to appoint its secretary, the DNR remains especially vulnerable to drastic consequences with each gubernatorial election.

— John Danielson, via email

Love for cheap thrills

Re: “Surprises at Market Square” (1/23/2020): The Market Square Theater on Odana Road is the best “cheap thrill” in Madison. Let’s keep going there so they can keep going!

— Virginia Zwickey, via isthmus.com