Feedback for Feb. 21, 2019

East-side pride

Re: “Crime and Community” (2/14/2019): I am disappointed with the quality of reporting in this story. Each of the candidates has positions on public safety, but that’s not the only area they are concerned about. Each of the candidates has publicly talked about improving services for residents, and at least two are concerned about our environmental impact. As a longtime east-side resident, I feel this story casts my neighborhood in an unfair light. East siders try to care about each other, are hard-working, and always strive to be better.

— Adam Hills-Meyer, via isthmus.com

Election ruse

Re: “A last-ditch deal” (2/14/2019): It was obvious from the start that the Foxconn deal was simply a ruse to buy the election, and the sad truth is, the stratagem almost succeeded! Rather than unfailingly stupid naivete on the part of Walker and his minions, think typical unprincipled Republican “ends justify any means” approach.

— March Schweitzer, via email

I am holding out hope that this horribly corrupt deal can still be squashed. If not, then I really hope that Walker and the other human dumpster fires that made this happen suffer everything bad for the rest of their petty, miserable lives.

— Sally Hoien, via Facebook

East-side bias?

Re: “Space to grow” (2/7/2019): Why do things like this and the taxpayer-funded future Madison Market always seemed to be built on the politically active near east side? Things that would probably benefit underprivileged kids on the north/south sides or in the Allied Drive area. I have often wondered, is there a connection between having the time and personal financial resources to “serve” on city committees and the allocation of city resources?

— Stephen Stafford, via Facebook

Another gap

Re: “Fighting for a seat at the table” (2/7/2019): I am left wondering why not one of the candidates for Madison school board addressed the achievement gap experienced by children with different learning needs.

— Sarah Magenheim, via email

Doggone happy

Re: “A place where little is big” (2/7/2019): I love North Paw, LLC. I never have boarded my dog before, opting for house sitters, but Laura and the facility changed that for me!

— Caitlin Suemnicht, via Facebook

Corrections: “Thinking Like a Doula” (1/31/2019) misstated the sex of the child Amy Gilliland had in 1985: it was a son. Gilliland has attended three universities total, not four over a decade. The photo for last week’s “Pick of the Week” was not from University Opera/University Theatre’s production of Into the Woods. It was from another recent Sondheim production, Madison Opera’s A Little Night Music.