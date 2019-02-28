Feedback for Feb. 28, 2019

Jobs no one else will do

Re: “Tear down the wall” (2/21/2019): We call it “stoop” labor. Jobs no one here likes to do. All 50 states have relied on stoop laborers, [in] construction and hospitality and more sectors, for decades. [We need to] make it easy for entry and departure. It is not rocket science — although it might be against the wishes of corporate farms that want the small family farmers out. Leadership has their collective head in the sand on this. Support farming and migrant workers!

— Peter Fauerbach, via Facebook

Needs more than Trump

Re: “Citizen Dave: In the image of Evers” (2/19/2019): I won’t vote for someone “because Trump.” I’ll vote for someone who has a solid history with little to no scandals, and an agenda that lines up with what I think this nation needs. If the Dems nominate some corporate neo-lib, no amount of Trump fear-mongering will make me vote for that candidate. Hate me if you want, I don’t care. There are tons of people out there who feel the same as me, and rightfully so.

— Mike Tooler, via Facebook

Snow and ice

Re: “Tell All: Damn the Wisconsin winters” (2/25/2019): I’ve been a northerner all my life, originally from northern Ukraine and grew up in far northern Illinois, with stints in Minnesota, upstate New York, and now in the Madison area, but I think my “love” of snow and the winter is finally wearing off. I’m definitely keeping my options open to move somewhere south/coastal in the near future. Between the mosquito-y summers, humidity, and the icy winters, I think I’m ready for the desert.

— Roman Minyaylyuk, via Facebook

As a lifelong upper Midwesterner, nothing gets under my skin like this time-honored tradition of whining about the winter weather and people claiming that they’re suddenly fed up and are going to move to a warmer climate. Put up or shut up I say. It should be a surprise to absolutely no one that winter comes once a year, and yes, it tends to drag on. This winter may be more harsh, but last winter was rather mild. Personally I’d rather have cold weather than long stretches of oppressively hot weather.

— Matthew A. Matter, via Facebook

Climate change is having effects on the weather here that, in my estimation, are making Wisconsin very close to uninhabitable for humans.

The trend of these late-winter snowstorms coupled with melting/re-freezing/re-melting makes living here downright dangerous (ice dams, treacherous walking, life-threatening cold temps)! These are real-life effects of climate change and they will persist and become the new norm. This state will be empty in 50 years.

— Sara Beth Solovey, via Facebook

Clarification: In last week’s “Soglin squeaks by in primary,” Mayor Paul Soglin was quoted as criticizing challenger Satya Rhodes-Conway’s support of Occupy Madison’s tiny houses. He was criticizing her support of tiny houses in general.