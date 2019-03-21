Feedback for Mar. 21, 2019

Pitiful us

Re: “Neighborhood concerns” (3/14/2019): What a pitiful excuse for journalism in Joe Tarr’s hatchet job on Jim White, currently a candidate for [alder] — in what is truly an election with citywide implications, this is all he could do? Somehow — instead of focusing on the many issues which ought to have the public’s full attention — Tarr calls out White for what is clearly an unfortunate, but very private, episode. To make matters worse, Tarr takes a page from the illustrious playbook of Joe McCarthy and Donald Trump and quotes from an anonymous source, a neighbor: “But I sincerely just want people to know the true character of the person they may be voting for,” the neighbor adds. “And a person who cannot stop themselves from screaming at their partner/roommate/friend at 2 a.m. is not the kind of person who should be in any kind of position of power.”

Is anyone supposed to think this is a credible comment by an impartial source; this anonymous well-intentioned neighbor? Please!

— Joseph L. Davis, via email

One more thing

Re: “What Evers left out of his budget” (3/14/2019): What about Knowles-Nelson Stewardship reauthorization? [Evers] also promised to reauthorize the stewardship program. Instead, he proposed a task force. Former GOP DNR Secretary Dan Meyer, on the other hand, proposed a 10-year reauthorization at $30 million. Count this enviro disappointed, to say the least.

— Karl Johnson, via isthmus.com

More on coal

Re: “Killer coal” (3/7/2019): I felt Joe Tarr’s piece on the use of coal was very balanced. I believe coal use is based on an assumption that needs to be confronted. That assumption is that we need to maintain our current way of life and our role as the police force of the world to be happy.

What would happen if we stopped driving SUVs, eating red meat every day, looking at our cell phones the entire time we are at the gym, and maintaining 800 military bases overseas? Answer: Our use of coal would be tremendously reduced and fossil-free energy sources could meet almost 100 percent of our energy needs.

The alternative to such small changes will be a world where drastic changes in our lifestyles will occur and we will have no choice.

— Randy Converse, via email

Mayor’s race

Re: “Is Madison ready for a new mayor” (3/14/2019): There really isn’t much difference between the two [candidates] on socio-cultural issues. My vote will go to the one who I think is the best steward of my tax dollars. We are taxed to death in this city, and we have a high quality of life. Still undecided, but leaning towards Soglin ... this week.

— David Bushwood Cohen, via Facebook

Correction: In last week's story, "Breathing room," the closing date noted for the ResMed deal should have been January, not March.