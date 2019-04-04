Feedback for Apr. 4, 2019

More Churchill fans

Re: “The Churchill’s Darkest Hour” (3/21/2019): I read with interest your article on the possibility of the Churchill Building being razed to accommodate expansion of the Historical Society Museum. It seems that all too often in the United States we are too willing to sacrifice history in the name of progress. Having visited various European countries, they will preserve a stone wall that has existed for 300 years.

It is my considered opinion that the Historical Society, of all organizations, should be championing the preservation of these buildings that are a true visible piece of Madison history. Additionally, if the architecture of the expanded museum would be similar to the existing structure, then it would be an even greater travesty. The architecture of the current museum is in no way significant in any appreciable manner. Creating an extension of that would only add to the blasé look at the head of State Street that would be torn down in another 25 to 50 years.

— Andy Marquardt, via email

Hagedorn is disingenuous

Re: “Supreme Court race heats up” (3/28/2019): I agree with Mr. Lueders. Not only is it disingenuous of Judge Brian Hagedorn to claim that raising [questions about] his opinions, actions and statements is an attack on his religion, it is hypocritical in light of his past comments that everything he does is informed by his faith. His statements and conduct may indicate fairness, ability to put aside opinions and ideology (or not), judicial temperament, maturity, and even intelligence. The claim that conservative justices are apolitical and only interpret the law (the Justice Roberts umpire trope) is patently absurd in light of decisions by the Court that are not supported by precedent, campaigns, donations, and supporters. Conservative candidates always say this, and always do the opposite once elected.

— Ken Axe, via isthmus.com

Social faux pas

Re: “I shamed myself on social media” (4/1/2019): This reads as fake and that is some terrible 2019 advice. Accidentally liked something? Unlike it ASAP (it’s never too late) and move on with your life. Don’t bring it up to this person until after you’ve successfully created an in-person relationship (even friends!). Starting up a convo based on your Facebook stalking, while perhaps relatable to most of us, is still not socially acceptable.

— Sarah Reese, via Facebook

“I pressed my thumb in the wrong place and accidentally liked a photo of her as Maria in a teenage production of The Sound of Music.” For someone who doesn’t want to be found out, that’s an oddly specific amount of information about which picture he/she “liked.”

— Colleen Brown Valdez, via Facebook