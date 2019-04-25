Feedback for Apr. 25, 2019

More on Leopold incident

Re: “Family threatens Leopold principal after student’s false accusation” (4/9/2019): Madison Metropolitan School District will sink slowly down the school district rankings in Wisconsin and won’t stop until the voters realize that parents don’t want their children in ANY school in Madison. Schooldigger.com shows how each school and district rank. Parents will start by voting with their feet; they’ll simply walk their kids out of Madison schools. Just visit a suburban school comparable to one in Madison and you’ll never look back! I feel sad about this considering I went to Madison public schools for elementary, middle, and high school education!

— Roger Westmont, via isthmus.com

Hooray for TJ Mertz for becoming the first MMSD official to back up a teacher/school principal or, at the very least, not throw them under the school bus before getting all the facts. Of course, he was defeated for re-election. Paging Rev. Alex Gee — can we preach school discipline? Anyone? WI Open Enrollment sign-up ends April 26.

— David Blaska, via isthmus.com

Isthmus reported the false claim by an African American student that the principal at Leopold elementary slapped her. The mother and uncle of the girl immediately went to the school and threatened the principal as well as police with bodily harm. Then video showed that no hit occurred, and the parent apologized for her behavior. Perhaps they were inflamed and emboldened by how Superintendent [Jen] Cheatham handled the Whitehorse incident?

Now the school board faces a decision about keeping one Madison Police officer in each high school. All school nurses and the teachers union are asking for that contract to be continued. Many people are worried about school violence in Madison. Is our school board going to listen to the majority of school employees and the public?

— Jeff Carroll, via email

Sad? Not sad

Re: “Risk averse” (4/18/2019): Does Isthmus have nothing better to do than run hit pieces about how it’s so sad the university is a public institution and not a for-profit company?

— Al Chuck, via Facebook

A Bernie fan

Re: “Does the fire still Bern?” (4/15/2019): Bernie is leading the polls and would beat Trump by a landslide. That should be what the Dems want. My prediction, if [Joe] Biden enters the race, is that we will see a contested convention and the superdelegates will vote for Biden. And I think Biden would lose. I know many people who are independents who won’t vote Blue for another corporate neolib.

— Mike Tooler, via Facebook

Correction: In last week’s article, “CUB plots a renaissance,” Jim Wahner should have been identified as the Assembly majority leader (not speaker) when the Wisconsin Legislature created the Citizens Utility Board. The article also incorrectly stated that utilities were charged a fee that helped fund CUB. In “The high cost of living on campus” (4/11/2019), Brendan Dybdahl’s name was spelled incorrectly; also the article should have said that UW-Madison offers the second cheapest dorm rents in the Big Ten.