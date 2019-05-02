Feedback for May 2, 2019

Too little, too late

Re: “Keep cops in high schools” (4/25/2019): Where were you, Dave, when the [school board] campaigns were in full swing? Where were you when Dave Blaska was the lone voice calling the removal of EROs a travesty? Where were you when Freedom Inc. was disrupting school board meetings, silencing and intimidating critics? Your opposition to removing the cops, stated now, is worthless.

— Patrick M. O’Loughlin, via isthmus.com

Why didn’t prominent Madison Democrats speak up during the school board campaign to voice these kind of opinions and directly support a candidate like [Dave] Blaska who seemed to be the only person talking about it? It appears that these kind of things were outweighed by partisan hack politics. Your silence during the campaign was deafening!

— Steve Witherspoon, via isthmus.com

Using examples of racist incidents involving police to condemn police officers is not unlike using child molestation examples to condemn all clergy or all scout leaders. Police officers do protect and serve all people, including people of color; they run towards home invasions, armed robberies and school shootings, not away from them. Sweeping generalizations are closed-minded and unfair. A little gratitude towards police officers may be warranted instead, and we should thank them, not point fingers at them, for protecting our schools.

—Moses Altsech(a member of the Middleton PoliceCommission, but these views are his own)

You’re too smart for this. “So, why is this even an issue? Well, because a small group of vocal activists ….” Why not blame “outside agitators” while you’re at it.

A broad spectrum of educators and parents have serious concerns about police officers being stationed in schools. It’s easy to say the case hasn’t been made when you don’t bother to educate yourself on the issue.

I can think of at least a dozen reasons, having nothing to do with race, why police should not be stationed in schools. The first being that schools are not any more dangerous, and in fact are often safer than other places where children are to be found.

— Paul Sherman, via isthmus.com

Correction: Yes, we did run the same crossword puzzle two weeks in a row. You can find the puzzle that was supposed to run in print last week at https://isthmus.com/news/news/our-bad-4-four-letters. Also, in “‘Thunder Thighs’ creator hits Madison,”(4/11/2019) it should have stated that Miss Eaves does some, but not all, of her own publicity.