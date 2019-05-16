Feedback for May 16, 2019

Parting thoughts

Re: Jennifer Cheatham resigns (5/8/2019): Jennifer Cheatham said that district challenges are “absolutely not the reason why I’m leaving.” Nonsense, Ms. Cheatham! I don’t believe a word of that statement.

— Steve Witherspoon,via isthmus.com

Focus [the superintendent} search on what will work, not what makes you feel good. Though it defies nearly every Madison endeavor, desperate times call for results-oriented (not feel good-focused) measures; the most important “box” prospective applicants check should be “Fitness for the position.”

One of the questions prospective applicants should be asked is: ‘’Which 10 books do YOU believe every MMSD student should read before graduating...and why.” I’m hoping, but not hopeful, that Madison’s search for a horse will not result in its hiring a camel.

— Paul W. Schlecht,via isthmus.com

Ali Muldrow is right. The real story is Cheatham going to Harvard. Why? Because those who cannot do, teach. Let her spout her theoretical BS in seminars while Madison does the hard work of educating a very racially and socio-economically diverse demographic, while traversing the treacherous waters that have become the MMSD (race, behavior, etc.).

— David Bushwood Cohen,via Facebook

Re: “Jennifer Cheatham resigning as Madison school superintendent” (5/7/2019): Harvard can have her! Pretty much all she’s fit for is lecturing from an ivory tower about privilege and white fragility.

Cheatham has repeatedly shown she has an agenda that has nothing to do with helping all students learn in a welcoming and safe environment.

I hope her departure leads to a better time for ALL children in our district. Our district is broken (partially due to her tunnel vision) and her agenda was not serving to help it whatsoever.

And, keep a lookout: If the next superintendent starts blocking parents of MMSD students on social media we’re all in trouble. #cheatedbycheatham

— Noelle Ambrose,via Facebook