Feedback for June 7, 2018

Changing with the times

Re: “Culling the collection” (5/17/2018): My father, H. Rupert Theobald, was a former chief of the Legislative Reference Bureau — I spent half a lifetime listening to him and speaking with him about the LRB. In my view, the subtitle of the article (“Is the Legislative Reference Bureau abandoning its duties?”) does not reflect the future of the LRB.

The LRB applies new technology such that some jobs are de-emphasized and others are added. Wisconsin was the first state to digitize its statutes and administrative code. This effort required new skills. Newer technology has streamlined the agency’s ability to turn the concepts of governors and legislators into bills that can easily be updated as amendments are generated. Computers are used to locate citations for references, create bibliographies, and make the final product available to all. Future applications may make the creation of bill summaries work better, but these abstractions will most likely, still require human input.

The Wisconsin Blue Book has become more focused on the central issues of state government and the redacted statistics are now online. This change has actually increased access to the information, while it may make the statistical sections more available for use with other software.

— H. Michael Theobald (via email)

Willing to help

Re: “Man dies at library from likely overdose” (5/24/2018): I am a degreed librarian, and I have had both CPR training and Narcan training. I don’t think dealing with overdoses or other medical emergencies is outside the scope of the services I can provide. If I am able to save a life, I will gladly do so.

— Cathleen Carstens (via web)

The results are in! (well, kinda)

In our article “Big time soccer” (5/31/2018), we mentioned that the owners of Madison’s new professional soccer team are looking for a name. Some of you sent us some good ones on Facebook:

Madison Union. Celebrating one of our favorite pastimes (drinking by the lake) as well as our pro-workforce stance.

— Mike Onsrud

To me, the team name is a no-brainer: The Madison Lakers.

— John Estey

The Breese, intentionally spelled the same way as Breese Stevens Field.

— Linda Ladwig

The Curds, though that is cheesy.

— Jane Burns

Correction: In last week’s story, “Shifting debate,” Sen. LaTonya Johnson’s last name was incorrect.