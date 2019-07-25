Feedback for July 25, 2019

The ayes have it

Re: “A museum of our own” (7/18/2019): I read this article with great interest. What else should be in the museum? More history on the lakes! Remember the camps and the resorts. What happened to the lake path that the natives made? Having come from Geneva Lake where I did a lot of research on these things, it struck me as odd that the lakes here are almost “incidental.” It took reading Madison’s local history books to come up with my own hypothesis. I’m sure there’s more information than what I found in the books.

— Jill Westberg, via isthmus.com

I only just recently moved to Madison, but I would love to see a museum dedicated to it! I always find that the smaller local museums of one city are way better than museums covering a whole region. I think you learn way more and also far more interesting things at local museums. So, I think a Madison museum would be a great addition!

— Ciara Johnson, via isthmus.com

There is plenty of underutilized space in the already city-owned Monona Terrace. This would be an ideal location for a museum, and would better Frank Lloyd Wright’s vision of this as a space for the community.

— Bill Norman, via isthmus.com

No candy ass

Re: “Falling in line” (7/11/2019): I didn’t vote for him but I was definitely a never Hillary — didn’t vote at all in the final. Trump uses hard hat language — the people who voted for him love that. His life has been spent talking with workers building for him — so yea he isn’t a candy ass. But he has manners — the fact that liberals can’t see that is the blind spot that bites you in the butt. My whole life I have waited for someone to take on the deep state and not be killed — he is the one.

— Dianne Carey, via isthmus.com

DNA rules

Re: “Lead by example” (7/4/2019): While it might seem un-American to suggest a selective school system is better suited both to hard-working and disruptive students than the existing public school system, it is not racist. Fast-moving new DNA research suggests alternate ways to think about education. The same genes that influence an individual’s inability to avoid being overweight also influence a student’s disability, energy level, and interest in learning. Parents who tried to bribe their offspring into Ivy League universities were wasting their money (and risking prison sentences), if they were working against the genetic instincts of children better suited for a different path. On the other hand, children of all colors who have a genetic propensity to do well in school can achieve their highest potential, if they have an opportunity. In Blueprint: How DNA Makes Us Who We Are, Robert Plomin cited a study that found students in selective schools, no matter their color, had higher achievement scores than those in non-selective schools.

— LuAnne Feik, via email