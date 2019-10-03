Feedback for Oct. 3, 2019

Misinformation

Re: “The F-35 is already obsolete” (9/26/2019): Whoever wrote this column obviously does not know what the F-35 was made for. Stealth, duh, it’s not a dogfighting aircraft at all really. It is meant to detect enemies up to vast distances. The F-35’s advanced stealth allows pilots to penetrate areas without being detected by radar that legacy fighters cannot evade. Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey and the United Kingdom currently are in formal partnership with the United States on the F-35 program. Israel, Japan and South Korea have made orders through the foreign military sales process. Belgium also recently signed on to purchase platforms.

— Kyle Herman, via Facebook

IMHO, the main topic for those of us in the area is the chronic excessive noise of the jets, of whatever make and model they are. I moved here in 1996 and have observed the problem worsening by the year. As far as I am concerned, nothing that the military claims it “needs” (?) justifies the sonic impositions that they are perpetuating. It has deleterious effects on the physical and emotional well-being of the area’s residents. As far as the geography involved, I know that the jets are flown in much of the area, not just near Truax. Therefore, the harmful noise levels affect the total population here.

— Brian Hagen, via isthmus.com

As a retired military pilot and a current pilot for a major airline (Boeing 787), Mr. Kelly’s observations like all so-called aviation pundits are mired in misinformation and media-driven (Wikipedia) info/data. The F-35 was designed to be an adaptive platform capable of replacing multiple aircraft types over many years (a jack of all trades, a master of none). In terms of procurement cost, research and development, manufacturing, etc., the F-35 will save the taxpayers trillions over the lifespan of the airframe. The simple analogy is the relationship between the first iPhone and the latest release — same platform, vastly different capabilities. Secondly, noise. It is a symptom of proximity. Airports are noisy, freeways are noisy, high school football stadiums are noisy … the list goes on and on. The needs of the many (defense, economic impact) always outweigh the needs of the few. If the noise offends, we will miss you as neighbors.

— CR Zillman, via isthmus.com

Correction: Last week’s feature on Raine Stern incorrectly stated that the song, “Revere Me, I am Your Queer Queen” appears on Stern’s forthcoming album; it is an unreleased single.