Feedback for Oct. 17, 2019

Hemp testing needs reboot

Re: “Too hot to handle” (10/10/2019): Agricultural testing is done in a certain manner for a reason. The right way to test a crop to get accurate results is to harvest then combine the whole field, then take a number of core samples. It is monumentally important to make sure that the crop is combined to make a homogenous base from which the samples are taken. If any other method was used the whole case should be dismissed based on the fact that the testing was not done properly.

— Jennifer Henderson, via isthmus.com

The state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection has the power to stop this train wreck NOW with an emergency rule allowing farmers who receive a hot crop test between .4 percent and 1 percent to use a processor to remove and destroy the (arbitrary and harmless) amount of THC in the biomass. This will become a class action lawsuit that will cost taxpayers millions. Let’s prevent farmer suicide with state policies, not encourage it.

— FL Morris, via isthmus.com

The allowable amount of total THC should be up to 1 percent, not 0.3 percent. No one is going to get high on 1 percent or less of THC especially when the total CBD amount is high. High CBD counters the effects of THC anyway.

— Timothy Sadowski, via isthmus.com

Distracted driver danger

Re: Electrifying change (10/10/2019): Thanks for covering the issue. Being the first city with an all-electric BCycle fleet is a real opportunity, but being first usually brings with it some very real challenges. An issue not addressed in your story, but increasingly a problem, is distracted drivers. I don’t know what the figures are for e-bikes or scooters, but people texting while driving or using a handheld device while driving is widespread. From a 2011 U.S. Department of Transportation survey: 63 percent of people under 30 acknowledge driving while using a handheld phone and 30 percent say they have sent text messages while behind the wheel. For those over 30, the percentages were 41 percent on the phone and 9 percent texting. “Distracted driving has become a deadly epidemic on America’s roads, and teens are especially vulnerable because of their lack of experience behind the wheel” said former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

I was driving down Willy St the other day and passed a regular biker going hands free next to parked cars, texting. I also worry about e-biking while drinking. Drinking and going faster on shared-use paths makes me nervous.

— Anne Walker, via isthmus.com

Share the pain?

Re: “The NIMBY test” (10/10/2019): In Chicago, we have what I call “rotating the pain.” That is, the landing pattern at O’Hare shifts from day to day, so that one section of the city or ‘burbs doesn’t suffer from the noise of aircraft landing. Is that possible at Truax, or are there not enough runways?

— Don Mac Gregor, via isthmus.com