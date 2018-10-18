Feedback for Oct. 18, 2018

Student-athelete defense

Re: “Student-athlete is a lie” (10/2-2018): Space does not allow me to detail my profound disagreement with the many erroneous claims made in this Citizen Dave post. But I do feel the need to describe my firsthand experience as a student-athlete at Wisconsin. Contrary to Citizen Dave’s claim, “student-athlete” is not a lie.

I came to the university as an unsophisticated freshman from Pewaukee, Wisconsin in 1995. I started 50 games as an offensive lineman, and proudly captained two winning Rose Bowl winning teams, while earning a meaningful degree. Only now, later in life, do I realize how my experience prepared me for “when the cheering stopped “and my professional career was cut short by an unexpected injury.

My life as a student-athlete, not limited to the classroom or the field, forced me to learn and to grow. Coaches taught me and pushed me to strive for excellence, in line with what universities are here to do for their students. I learned to balance the demands of a busy schedule, to deal with criticism and praise, to rely on and be relied on by teammates, and to perform in high pressure situations. I learned to lead.

I would not be the person I am today had I not been a student-athlete. And how much does this student-athlete experience mean to me? I returned to Wisconsin 15 years later because I believe in our mission — to elevate the lives of our truly student-athletes. I am devoting my professional life to that worthy mission.

— Chris McIntosh, deputy athletic director, UW-Madison, via email

Where is the outrage?

Re: “Lawbreaker or victim” (10/11/2018): The practice of discussing matters outside of meetings is very widespread in local government. It happens when people are applying themselves to their civic duty and should be commend[ed].

But while it is widespread, it seems the only times it is punished is when alders stand up to Paul Soglin. Soglin and subservient City Attorney Michael May are selectively using and abusing this power to punish those who disagree with them.

In this case Soglin is defending the mismanagement of the water utility which is raising rates to residential customers by 37 percent! Soglin is unleashing the city attorney and the police department on an alder to protect this incompetence that materially harms Madison residents. He is defending city hall cronies.

People should be outraged. The investigation should be dropped. Soglin should apologize and Michael May should resign.

These are informed comments. I served on both the city council and county board and I speak from experience. I also worked on opposing the Judge Doyle Square boondoggle for years and have seen all these players in action.

— Andrew Olsen, via isthmus.com

Correction: Last week’s article on Ald. Ahrens incorrectly stated that the Madison Water Utility had applied for 4 percent increases in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The utility projects those increases will be needed, but has not yet applied for them.