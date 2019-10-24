Feedback for Oct. 24, 2019

Those bike-riding hipsters!

Re: “Electrifying Change” (10/10/2019): Electric assist for the disabled excepted, of course, the motor-invasion of our once human(e) powered, civilized-paced and low-toxic bike paths are now all about one thing: hipsterized sloth.

— Michael Barrett, via email

A few days ago we were returning from our usual 12-mile ride on the Southwest [Commuter Path]. On the stretch between Odana and Glenway, there was a family moving very slowly toward us. Three small children on one-speed, two-wheeled bicycles, the youngest one weaving in and out into our lane. That’s what little kids do.

We moved as far as we could to the right of our lane and slowed down but were still going 10 mph. As we were at the exact point of passing the children, a big young guy comes out of nowhere with no verbal warning and slams by, squeezing between us and the family. He must’ve been going 20 mph. He passed by us like we were barely moving. He was on an electric bike.

In my 19 years of almost daily year round biking and walking the SW path I have never seen a non-electric biker do that. Some really fast bikers can be annoying but they always give you a verbal signal and slow down — especially when small children are involved. This almost accident is an example of how electric bikes are more like a motorized vehicle than a true bicycle. We have also seen clearly inexperienced riders on Trek rental bikes weaving around on the path, fairly oblivious of bicycle etiquette.

The proposed state legislation to allow 28 mph electric bikes on paths will create an unsafe environment for pedestrians. They are not called “bike paths“ for a reason — they are multi-use paths.

— Jeff Carroll, Madison, via email