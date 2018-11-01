Feedback for Nov. 1, 2018

Hit piece

Re: “UW’s Challenge” (10/25/2018): I would not necessarily dispute the possibility that Marc Eisen raises that there may have been occasions when UW’s researchers were too bureaucratic in response to industry requests to hitchhike onto their work.

But, that said, Eisen’s jihad against the university, reeks of dangerous Trumpian know-nothingism.

It is difficult to understand how Isthmus, with its well-earned reputation for stripping off the bark of corporate malfeasance, is now featuring a hit piece that advocates putting industry in the catbird seat of one of the country’s premier labs. That is little different from handing a prescription to those with cha-ching in their eyes to twist test results for the next quarterly earnings report.

It is truly ironic for Eisen to champion short-term biotech industry profits over scientific integrity in the same month as this dangerous imbalance in our values led to the scandal at the once illustrious Memorial Sloan Kettering clinic. At Sloan Kettering, famous cancer researchers, like Dr. José Baselga, were exposed hiding big pharmaceutical payoffs, taking equity positions in profiteering startups, and compromising the very research that is essential to people’s lives and for true human progress.

— Peter Anderson, via email

Explanation requested

Attention Tenant Resource Center: As a regular donor, supporter and neighbor of your organization, I am shocked that the new board of directors would fire Brenda Konkel unceremoniously, immediately and without severance to “go in a new direction.”You had better come up with a clear plan for the future and a complete explanation why Brenda had to be dropped as if she did something wrong. Or TRC will risk losing support from the community. I will not be donating to TRC until the board explains its actions.

— Aaron Berry, via isthmus.com

Cruzin’ Cooler

Re: “A cool ride” (10/18/2018): Nice DIY high-speed cooler! I first saw a commercial version at a music festival in 2008 (cruzincooler.com).

— Jon Beers, via isthmus.com

