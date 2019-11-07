Feedback for Nov. 7, 2019

Zero sense

Re: “Loaded terms” (10/31/2019): All you need to know about this insane policy is that a student used the word first as a racial slur, and the security guard used the word to identify those words that should not be used as a racial slur. The security guard gets fired and the student skates with absolutely no repercussions. What lesson do you think the student, and every other student in the school, took away from this encounter?

— Patrick M. O’Loughlin, via isthmus.com

Open up private land

Re: “Oh, deer!” (10/24/2019): If you want to address the issue of too many deer then it’s important to fix the modern tradition of landowners posting their land and denying access to non-landowners. This pushes the hunting activity onto the relatively few public land acres which have almost no deer. Handing out plentiful antlerless permits has only a small effect on the herd size, although it is a good idea. I believe that additional taxation on landowners with the potential for a rebate for those that allow non-family hunters on their land might be required to rectify this situation. Voluntary efforts by DNR have mostly failed and having additional funding for the state to purchase land will help balance supply, demand and hunter enthusiasm. This will not be easy to implement but it is necessary to open more private land up for the future of deer hunting in Wisconsin. We do not want hunting to be the prerogative of the rich and privileged!

— Daniel Wroblewski, via isthmus.com

Vote on gun legislation!

Re: “Mass distraction” (10/3/2019): Wisconsin citizens deserve a vote on gun legislation. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he will not hold a vote in the special session starting Nov. 7, even though 90 percent of citizens support background checks and red flag laws. He doesn’t have the courage to hold a vote because he’d lose. Even though the Assembly is illegally gerrymandered, he would be surprised to see strong support there as well. Why can’t we see how legislators would vote?

Senator, the blood of gun victims past and future is on your hands.

— Maynard Schneider, via email

A Place of Your Own...

Re: “A place of their own” (10/31/2019): I live in HUD housing for people with disabilities in Illinois right now and this sounds fantastic! Especially the part about being soundproof! I lived alone in a house for 30+ years and am very sensitive to noise. I truly love my peace and quiet! I always seem to have a tenant above me that makes A LOT of what seems to me unnecessary loud noise at all times of the day and night!! This makes me very anxious…. Any plans for Illinois in the Freeport area???

— Debbie S Hibst, via email