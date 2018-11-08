Feedback for Nov. 8, 2018

Lakes and leaves

Re: “The time to help our lakes is now” (11/4/2018): I wish the city of Madison would pay attention to this. We had our leaves out on the terrace. We saw the city was coming around so we raked them into a nice pile on the street for them. They left quite a bit behind. It rained that night and the next day the city came through and flushed the hydrants on the street! The city is harming our lakes because of the way they pick up leaves!

— Michelle Bialas, via Facebook

I wonder how much of a difference that this effort makes. I think the real culprit is FARM RUNOFF.

— John George, via Facebook

Ticket blues

Re: “Buyer Beware” (11/1/2018): I was going to buy tickets to a show at The Sylvee until I saw the outrageous ticketing fees. It became completely unaffordable. Boycott Ticketmaster, Live Nation, FPC and the rest. Support the local music scene in small venues.

— Jay Campbell, via Facebook

I know it’s not convenient, but many local venues (including The Sylvee) allow you to purchase tickets from their box office for little to no extra cost.

— Colleen Brown Valdez, via Facebook

Progressive legacy

Re: “Fighting Bill Lueders” (11/1/2018): Congratulations, Bill. I was once an intern at The Progressive, too — the last, in fact, to work with Erwin Knoll. And as your internship shaped you, my experience there was critical to making me the editor I am today. I wish you the best at keeping the magazine a vital and going concern.

— Joel Patenaude, via Facbeook

Corrections: A photograph that ran with a story on Overture Center’s fall art shows was incorrectly identified; the photo should have been captioned “A Storm Is Coming” by James Ewing. In “Buyer Beware,” it was incorrectly stated that Ticketmaster is the owner of Ticketfly. It is owned by Eventbrite. And in an article on the Human Rights Commission, state director Wendy Strout’s last name was spelled incorrectly.