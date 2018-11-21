Feedback for Nov. 22, 2018

In Tammy we trust

“This time it was personal” (11/7/2018): Tammy Baldwin is sincere and dedicated. She is a champion for the mentally ill and elderly. We need her to continue fighting for the people. I put my trust in her and am grateful that she is still out there!

— Margaret Kelly, via email

Loyal fan

Re: “Rooting for the hometown store” (11/15/2018): Such a cool article! I’m so glad [Room of One’s Own] is still around. It’s been the only place I’ve gotten books in the last year.

— Madelyn Pattison,via isthmus.com

New venture

Re:”Luna’s wild ride” (11/12/2018): Best wishes for great success with your business! Every area deserves a source of good quality affordable food.

— Kathy Messier, via isthmus.com

It sounds like the neighborhood itself has been one of the biggest obstacles? Smashed windows? Major theft? Do you want a better neighborhood? WTF?

— David Rodriguez,via isthmus.com

It would be nice to see a local company kick in some $$!

— Abby Watermolen McGrady,via isthmus.com

Correction: An article in the Nov. 8 issue, “Red seawall mostly holds in Wisconsin,” incorrectly stated that the GOP-controlled Legislature will redistrict Congressional and legislative districts in 2020. While the redistricting process is based on the 2020 census, the results of the census are usually not ready until 2021. New districts are expected to be in place for the November 2022 elections.