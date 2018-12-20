University business

Gets along well with others

Re: “UW’s challenge” (ongoing series): I’ve read with interest the recent Isthmus series on the University of Wisconsin and its relationship with the business community. While I admittedly lack insight into the inner workings of the medical and biotechnology space referenced in the series, I strongly disagree with the series’ characterization that UW struggles to work with industry. The experience American Family Insurance has had partnering with UW has been very positive.

American Family has a long history of working with UW, and in 2014 we formalized that partnership with a 10-year agreement. This broad agreement was needed to cover multiple schools, colleges, academic departments and administrative areas within the university. Together, we work on areas as diverse as employee development, internships, community partnerships, athletics, and research within several academic areas.

American Family and UW knew each other’s needs would change over the 10-year agreement, requiring flexibility on both sides to act on new opportunities. That flexibility was demonstrated when research was redirected into data science, an expanding field of interest for UW, its faculty and students, and American Family.

UW leaders have been responsive to new thoughts from American Family and have brought forward new ideas of their own to enhance the partnership, such as The UniverCity Alliance Program, where a broad spectrum of classes come together to provide potential solutions to issues brought forth by Wisconsin cities and counties.

Our partnership with UW allows us to make headway in cutting-edge fields and community issues. We look forward to maintaining our positive partnership long into the future.

— Dan Kelly, chief financial officer/treasurer, American Family Insurance, via email

James Madison

Re: “From park to parking lot” (12/11/2018): I work on East Gorham Street and traverse that corridor on a daily basis. More often than not, James Madison Park is full to overflowing with people picnicking, swimming, playing football or frisbee, trying to walk a tightrope, or just hanging out. This despite the fact that there is only a tiny parking lot that is often full if there’s an event at the Gates of Heaven. Clearly, people who want to use the park find places to park, if they come by car; and many come on foot or by bike.

The removal of five trees over 50 years old is really upsetting, particularly since so many street trees in that area have already been taken down because of emerald ash borer. Finally, I’m very concerned for the many cyclists who use Gorham Street to commute to and from downtown. Adding two more entrance/exits which will cut through the bike lane seems like a bad idea in a spot where traffic (including bike) is moving quickly coming down the hill from the east.

I hope the Parks Commission will reconsider this ill-advised plan.

— Kathleen H. Otterson, via isthmus.com