Tell All: Creative person in an uncreative job

Dear Tell All: I define myself as an artist — someone who expresses a unique perspective through writing, music, acting, and visual art. I majored in theater at the UW-Madison and went on to get an MFA in creative writing. I envisioned an artistic career for myself but am stuck in a boring administrative job for the state of Wisconsin, possibly forever.

My transformation from artist to bureaucrat happened gradually. I made a little bit of money as a writer and musician in my 20s while working part-time for the state to pay my bills. After I got married, I decided to improve our standard of living by accepting an opportunity to increase my hours and earn a higher salary. That allowed us to buy a house on the east side.

Then we had a child, followed by hefty preschool bills and all the other expenses that come with parenthood. I felt the pressure to move up to full time, in a position with more responsibilities and an even higher salary. It’s a job I can do well, but one I’ve come to despise: pure bureaucratic drudgery.

Between the 9-to-5 grind and the demands of being a parent, I no longer have the time or energy for my art. While I value my wonderful daughter and my loving marriage, I find it deeply frustrating to be facing a lifetime as an administrator rather than an artist. Given the situation, I don’t see any other options — do you?

Wage Slave

Dear Wage Slave: Of course there are other options. The problem is, they may entail sacrifices you don’t want to make.

You could quit your job tomorrow and go back to eking out a living with your artistic pursuits. But that might mean selling your house, taking your daughter out of expensive preschool, and other difficult choices. Plenty of artists are willing to make such tradeoffs, and you have to decide if you’re one of them.

If not, there’s a middle path. You could find a different 9-to-5 (or 9-to-1:30) job that doesn’t shred your soul, leaving more headspace for art. Or you could bide your time until your daughter gets older and requires less attention, then throw yourself back into writing, music, acting, and visual art on evenings and weekends.

A final option is to stick with your current situation while adjusting your attitude. Few people can have it all, Wage Slave, and you might try counting yourself lucky to have a decent salary, a loving marriage and a wonderful daughter. Life could be worse.

Whichever option you choose, I wish you happiness. Just remember that you do have a choice.

