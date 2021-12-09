Accessibility and democracy are in. 

× Expand Ald. Charles Myadze Madison Ald. Charles Myadze discusses an item during the city council's Dec. 7 virtual meeting.

COVID never left. And with the omicron variant quickly spreading across the world, the resurgence of an increasingly transmissible strain means that the virus continues to be the leading public health crisis in our nation. In fact, according to hospital data, more patients are hospitalized currently in Wisconsin with COVID-19 than at any other point this year.

As such, it was a relief to see that the Madison city council voted 13-6 Dec. 7 to continue to meet virtually through late May.

For the sake of our health, and the health of our democracy, the city must maintain virtual council meetings as long as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway struck a defeatist tone in opposing the move, arguing at the council meeting that “this virus is not going anywhere” and that “every single one of us has to figure out how to live with the virus for the rest of our lives.”

We cannot view COVID as a permanent part of our future and we will never get rid of it if we weaken our resolve. Masking, social distancing, and increased vaccinations are all effective. But when we have the option to opt out of large gatherings for things like local government, we should do so, especially in light of omicron.

The truth is, we are still very much vulnerable to a virus we do not completely understand — some of us more than others. Our risk has decreased with vaccinations and boosters, but we aren’t anywhere near the end of this battle. If mask mandates continue to be in place, then so should virtual meetings.

Even as we look forward to a post-pandemic world, a hybrid model — where concerned citizens continue to engage by a click of a button — must be our first choice going forward.

There’s no doubt that the council has worked through enormous hurdles during this frightful time, but a beautiful phenomenon has resulted in this Zoom age. Increased public attention has led to increased public engagement when it comes to the issues that affect us the most, and through the vehicle of technology, many of us who did not have the time or ability to join before are now able to do so.

Disabled folks, folks of color, busy working class people, have been able to participate from the comfort and safety of their own home — I don’t see why we should take that away.

Rhodes-Conway offered that virtual meetings have been “incredibly detrimental” to the functioning of the council. Perhaps she knows more than all of us what it takes to get virtual meetings up and running. But I trust that the mayor and alders understand that what might be easier for them is not ultimately better for their constituents and the city of Madison.

Virtual council meetings have increased accessibility and that should be reason alone to continue them in some form or another in perpetuity.

Accessibility and democracy are in.

Nada Elmikashfi is chief of staff to state Rep. Francesca Hong and a former candidate for state Senate.