An immigrant’s view of the attempted U.S. coup

As an immigrant, the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol was traumatic, as it was for almost everyone in this country. But for those who, like myself, have lived in the Third World in places where coups are frequent and instability is permanent, what happened last week was a reminder of just how bad it could be.

In my experience, the U.S. is a dichotomy to many around the world; on one hand, it is a superpower that has harmed others through proxy wars and unwelcome intervention. On the other, America is indeed that shining city upon a hill; a place that offers security and hope for those looking for a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

There is also an understanding across the board that the United States is an insurmountable foe. Whether one views that in a negative or positive light, it nonetheless translates to significant power when it comes to our national security. We have the reputation of being second to none in global policing power, a reputation that does a lot to deter adversaries from attacking us. So how does an attack on our Capitol and our powerful elected officials translate across the sea?

It has weakened our appearance of unwavering strength and unassailability. It has made us vulnerable in a place we shouldn’t be.

To have neo-Nazis and white supremacists try to overturn a democratic election at the direction of an outgoing president shows that even the United States is susceptible to fascism. To have Republicans so dedicated to the preservation of their own power that they encouraged flagrant sedition, is to show that some of our most influential are willing to defy our Constitution.

President Donald Trump and his followers have emerged as the biggest threat to our country’s national security and our democracy — the Senate must convict him on the articles of impeachment presented by the House and remove him from office. We must be clear: To defy the results of our elections is to defy our Constitution and commit sedition.

This country is not perfect — far from it. Indeed the origin and continued legacy of the United States is one of theft of Indigenous lands, slavery, racism, inequity and inequality. We have meddled in places we shouldn’t have and have harmed many of our own as well as the rest of the world. But that does not wipe out our accomplishments: We have set an example with our democracy and it is worth protecting. January 6th was a reminder of what we could lose.

The haunting and terrifying reality that our Congress was seconds away from falling last week should keep all of us wide awake at night. Trump, in his thirst for power, has taken so much from us these past four years; we cannot let him take any more of it.

As an immigrant from Sudan, I remember vividly my first glimpse out the taxi window as we left the Dane County Regional Airport. It was an early June evening, with drizzling rain, and at 6 years old I couldn’t believe how green and bright the place was. The flowers are still etched into my memory, how pretty and soft they looked from my window. For many immigrants, the coming to America story is one similar to my own — we forever remember the security in being somewhere so safe, so full of promise and opportunity in comparison to where we were before.

That is one of my fondest memories, one I held on to as I watched the painful events of last week unfold. It brought me solace to know that there is profound goodness in this country there for us to fight for, a goodness I have lived myself and can attest to.

Let’s work hard to make sure that the United States is, in actuality, a place of safety, promise and opportunity for all of us.