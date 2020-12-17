Why I will get the COVID vaccine

× Expand Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

Like many of you, I am anxious, exhausted and worried about whether we will ever see a return to life as we knew it. But as Wisconsin prepares to receive 49,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and other vaccine approvals are pending with the FDA, there is hope that the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 crisis is here.

When the time comes I will get the COVID-19 vaccine and urge my friends and family to do the same. I’m not a healthcare professional and this column is not intended to be construed as medical advice. But I am confident that the 95 percent efficacy rate the vaccine had against COVID-19 beginning 28 days after the first dose in clinical trials will remain true across the board. I am confident that the rigorous testing procedures mandated by the FDA are a testament to the vaccine’s safety, as safety data milestones required by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization have been achieved. I am confident that the national and local systems of monitoring overseen by the FDA will continue to assess the efficacy and safety of the vaccine as the process of inoculation continues.

I believe in the science behind the vaccine’s development and trust that the benefits of getting inoculated far outweigh the risks of not.

But as a healthy, 20-something young woman, I will be waiting a bit for my turn. Healthcare workers are first in line in our state to get the first of two doses needed to build protection against the novel coronavirus — and rightfully so. For months they’ve stood on the frontlines of our COVID response, healing at the expense of their own safety and health.

Residents of skilled nursing facilities are also expected to receive the vaccine by the end of December. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee developed Wisconsin-specific recommendations on vaccine prioritization. These recommendations will be structured in phases, with only residents of long-term care facilities and health care personnel eligible at the current moment.

Logically, those serving as essential workers would come next; and as vaccine production and distribution increases, the rest of the populace. So while there is no set timeline, we can expect DHS’s commitment to “make sure all Wisconsinites have access to the vaccine” to hold true.

But please don’t panic about the vaccine supply or timeline — dedicated professionals at DHS are following informed protocol and federal recommendations for what will be the largest vaccination campaign in our country’s history. The science, the professionalism, and the transparency are there to reassure us. In the meanwhile, please remember that social distancing is still mandatory and that getting the vaccine protects not just you but all Wisconsinites.

It is understandable that there is some concern about a vaccine being developed so fast, but don’t fall for the conspiracy theories. For years the FDA has worked to maintain the safety of Americans when it comes to drugs and medicinal procedures and there’s no reason to think that the agency has suddenly decided to play with the health of millions.

As for narratives that vaccines are inherently unsafe because they cause autism, those claims have been debunked time and time again. There is no link between vaccines and autism.

For these reasons, I pledge to take the shot when it is my turn to do so. I understand that taking the COVID-19 vaccine is not just a matter of personal safety but also one of ethical and social responsibility. My mother is severely immunocompromised and can’t take the vaccine; her health and safety, like other immunocompromised individuals, is dependent on the rest of us exercising social responsibility and getting the vaccine when we are able. We have a duty as Wisconsinites to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by protecting ourselves, as well as those who cannot be immunized themselves.

The vaccine is not just about me. Or you. It’s about us.

Nada Elmikashfi recently ran for state Senate and is chief of staff to state Rep.-elect Francesca Hong.