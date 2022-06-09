Canine adventures

Hikers whose favorite companions are their four-legged friends have reason to be happy with Wisconsin’s many state parks. The trails at most state parks allow leashed dogs, with the exception of some nature trails where they’re off limits, or the odd trail that’s just a no-no, like the Doughboys trail at Copper Falls. Whether you can bring your pooch to the picnic area or the beach varies from park to park, though, as do other considerations. That’s where Danielle St. Louis’s new guidebook A Dog Lover’s Guide to Hiking Wisconsin’s State Parks (University of Wisconsin Press) comes in. Want to check out a park for Fido before driving a distance? St. Louis and her dog Lucky have you covered. It’s a helpful guide for anyone looking to explore, not limited to dog lovers.

In addition to detailing the options for dog swimming and picnicking, St. Louis lists other practical concerns (bathroom and water availability) and helpful hints. (The tick warning for Governor Thompson State Park will keep me away from there for a long time.) She also picks a favorite hike at each of the 47 parks she covers. These hike notes may seem overly detailed, but there’s a reason for it. Certain dogs may be skittish with walking across boardwalks, say, so each boardwalk is mentioned. Very narrow trails are mentioned, important to know if your dog gets aggressive or anxious passing other people or dogs. And she warns of super-popular trails that may not be the best place for dogs even if they are allowed. At the end there’s even a list of emergency veterinarians, keyed to each park.

St. Louis is particularly good at suggesting possible dog water areas that are neither designated dog beach nor designated off-limits. And I will guarantee you will find a destination you’d never considered before, even whole parks you never knew existed, as well as new info about old faves. The book is available at most area bookstores, some pet shops, and online.