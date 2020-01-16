Eats events

Chili cook-off

Sunday, Jan. 19

Dust off that crock pot, it’s time for The Wisco’s annual chili contest. The bar will be accepting chili submissions starting at 2 pm. It’s $5 to taste the chilis. The cook-off’s grand champ will receive a cash prize. Second and third place entries will receive Wisco gift cards. Winners will be announced at 5 pm. At 852 Williamson St., 2-5 pm.

Beer dinner

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Karben4 brewing hosts a five-course dinner, with each course paired with one of its signature brews. The menu (tentative at press time) includes corn chowder, honey-roasted root vegetable salad, a wild mushroom tart and an entree of short ribs, New York strip and tenderloin steaks. Dessert will be chocolate from CocoVaa. Tickets ($65) at http://tinyurl.com/karben4beerdinner. At 3698 Kinsman Blvd., 6-9 pm.

Bourbon and BBQ

Wednesday, Jan. 22

This may be the only dinner in town where diners will leave with a bottle of bourbon — Old Sugar Distillery’s latest spirit creation. Beef Butter BBQ will provide the eats for the launch party: a brisket or pulled pork sandwich, smoked apple pie baked beans and cornbread comes with a bourbon cocktail. Tickets ($65) at http://tinyurl.com/oldsugarbourbonparty include a 750mL of bourbon and gratuity. At 931 E. Main St., 5-9 pm.