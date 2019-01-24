Eats events

Co-op classes

The Willy Street Co-op offers a number of classes at its east and west locations. In February, the grocer is offering hands-on courses on how to make vegan cream pies and chocolate tarts, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and xiaolongbao (steamed buns). The co-op will also host a tutorial on unlocking the medicinal benefits of mushrooms and a children’s class on crafting a homemade Italian dinner. Class fees range from $10-$30 for Co-op members; $20-$40 for non-members. To see all the courses and RSVP, visit willystreet.coop/events. At Willy Street Co-op - East, 1221 Williamson St., and Willy Street Co-op - West, 6825 University Ave., in Middleton.

Baking classes

Master baker and local food celeb Punky Egan will lead four classes at Vom Fass-Delectable this February. They include how to make bread; pate a choux (think light pastry dough treats like cream puffs); chocolate Valentine sweets; and truffles and chocolate tempering. Classes ($49) fill up fast; sign up at tinyurl.com/punkyclasses. At 3248 University Ave.

Pasta classes

Big Mouth Pasta’s make-and-take pasta classes have been a big hit. The pop-up retailer’s two “Date Night Pasta” classes (on Feb. 16) have already sold out. However, Big Mouth typically offers one or two classes a month (around $60/person). The trick is signing up in time. Best advice: “Like” the Big Mouth Pasta Facebook page and cross your fingers. Classes usually (but not always) take place at FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave.