Eats events

Winter restaurant week

Thursday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Jan.26

Beat the winter blues with the last two days of restaurant week. Fifty Madison restaurants are participating this year with prix-fixe menus starting at $25. Some also offer $30 and $35 options, as well as $15 lunches. To see the full list of participating restaurants, visit tinyurl.com/winterrestaurantweek.

ChiliOcracy

Sunday, Jan. 28

Chili cook-off meets Citizens United in this benefit for WORT 89.9 FM. Enter as an “Average Joe” ($10) to cast one vote for your favorite entry. Enter as a “Lobbyist” ($20) to have your vote count fivefold and receive a deluxe spoon. On the ballot: Adamah Neighborhood Table, Baldwin Street Grille, Harmony Bar, Madison Greenhouse Store, Mickey's Tavern, Next Door Brewing, Smokin' Cantina, That BBQ Joint, True Coffee Cafe and The Wisco. At the Harmony, 2201 Atwood Ave., 3-6 pm.

Date night

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Forget Valentine’s Day. Every Tuesday is reserved for lovers at The Wise. The restaurant inside HotelRED offers two glasses of wine, two entrées and a dessert to share for $40. Menu highlights include charred cauliflower, pumpkin risotto, smoked brisket and the always romantic schnitzel and spaetzle. At 1501 Monroe Street, 5-9 pm.