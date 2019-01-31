Eats events

Souper Bowl XXIII

Saturday, Feb. 2

Before the big game, the Habitat for Humanity campus chapter at UW-Madison is holding its annual soup and bowl fundraiser at West High School. One bowl is $15 and comes with soup, salad, bread and dessert (vegan/vegetarian/gluten-free options are available). A family of four gets a deal and dines for $35. There will be a raffle and local musicians, too. At 30 Ash St., noon-6 pm.

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Saturday, Feb. 2

Don’t let a polar vortex stop you from enjoying ice cream in the morning. The Chocolate Shoppe is celebrating with Greenbush Bakery donut sammies, waffle sundaes and specialty milkshakes. There will be craft activities for the kiddos and free swag, too. At all Chocolate Shoppe locations (1726 Fordem Ave., 555 S. Midvale Blvd., 468 State St., 1925 Monroe St.), 8 am-1 pm.

Pop-up dinner

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Lemongrass Catering is throwing its first pop-up event at The Robin Room. For starters, there’s a Wisconsin cheese curd tempura with sweet pickled red onions ($8). Main course: choose between barbecue rib tips ($10) or a pressed banh mi sandwich — with honey-roasted turkey, summer sausage and pepper jack cheese — served with seasoned wonton chips ($8 for half sandwich, $12 for full). At 821 E. Johnson St., 5-10 pm or until they sell out.