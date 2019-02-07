Eats events

Local Brewery Class of 2018

Sunday, Feb. 10

Meet new craft brewers that launched in the Madison-area last year — and taste their sudsy creations. The 2018 class includes Giant Jones Brewing Company and Working Draft Beer Company from Madison, Cercis Brewing Company from Columbus, Full Mile Beer Company and Right Bauer from Sun Prairie, and Sunshine Brewing Company from Lake Mills. “Taster” sizes are $1, pours are $5. At 931 East Main St., 1-5 pm.

Valentine’s Day cooking class

Sunday, Feb. 10

Learn to make (and then enjoy) a “decadent four-course dinner” perfect for celebrating the execution of two men — both named Valentine — by Roman emperor Claudius II. Honey-roasted spiced chickpeas kick things off followed by a silky mushroom, red wine and brie soup; baby greens salad with crab croquettes; lamb chops; and more. Dessert is tiramisu. Each course will include a recommended wine pairing. Class is $95; register by emailing hemmachef@gmail.com. At Smoky’s, 3005 University Ave., 5:30-8 pm.

Valentine’s Day cookie class

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Take your cookie game to the next level with this decorating class. You’ll learn baking tips, icing, piping, flooding, marbling and accents and leave with eight cookies and new skills. Register ($40) at tinyurl.com/vdaycookingclass. At Threshold, 2717 Atwood Ave., 6:30-8:30 pm.