Eats events

× Expand Getty Images

Beer vs. Wine Dinner

Monday, Feb. 17

Off Broadway Drafthouse hosts this prix fixe dinner; each course has a beer and a wine pairing. Seared scallops with pineapple, pickled ginger, and bacon with teriyaki sauce will be followed by sesame-coated tuna with fennel salad. Main course is braised short ribs atop sticky rice. Dessert is housemade cherry ice cream with yuzu curd and pomegranate. An informal vote decides which wins for each course: beer, or wine? Tickets ($50, including drink pairings) at tinyurl.com/beervswinedinner. At 5404 Raywood Road, 6 pm.

Home Creamery: Feta and Ricotta

Wednesday, Feb. 19

The Willy Street Co-op east is hosting DIY cheese class. You’ll learn how to craft both feta and ricotta at home, and receive tips on incorporating your homemade cheese in recipes. There will be samples, too. Cost is $35 for co-op owners/$45 for non-owners. Register by calling 608-252-6776 or visit the co-op’s customer service desk. At 1221 Williamson St., 6-8 pm.

Cajun Wine Dinner

Thursday, Feb. 20

Portabella welcomes reps from Left Bank Wines who will be presenting five wines paired with a four-course meal. A four-cheese, garlic and shrimp dip is followed by a spinach salad topped with red grapes, pistachios, bleu cheese and a warm bacon vinaigrette. The entree is a New York strip steak tossed in a bourbon-whiskey marinade. Dessert is a three-tiered cake with graham wafer crumb, shredded coconut base, custard filling, topped with chocolate ganache. Dinner is $65; reserve your spot by calling 608-256-3186 by Feb 16. At 425 N. Frances St., 6 pm.