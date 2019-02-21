Eats events

Winter indulgence

Friday, Feb. 22

Support Dane Buy Local by attending a food and wine soirée in Verona. The event will have wines from Fisher King, cocktails from Strey Dog Mix mixers, and kombucha from Forage Kitchen, as well as hors d’oeuvres from Fuegos, Metcalfe’s Market, Liliana’s Restaurant, The Chocolate Caper and Banzo. Live music, a photo booth and giveaways, too. Tickets ($29) at tinyurl.com/danebuylocaldinner. At 1105 Laser St. in Verona, 4:30-8:30 pm.

Vegan lunch pop-up

Saturday, Feb. 23

Food cart Justveggiez will be at the Wil-Mar Center selling flesh-free entrees. Meals ($17) include one entree (gyro, reuben or drumsticks — all vegan). Fill your plate with sides, too, including chili, Caesar salad, Greek quinoa salad, fruit salad, “cheesy” potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, cauliflower polonaise, and cornbread muffins. Dine in or take it to-go. More info: 608-209-5070. At 953 Jenifer St., 11:30 am-4:30 pm.

Chicken soup class

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Chef Lily Kilfoy will teach the art of creating chicken soup from scratch, demonstrating how to make classic chicken noodle soup as well as lemon chicken with chickpea. Attendees will get to taste, ask questions and take home recipes. The class — sponsored by the Madison Public Library — is for adults and free. Register at tinyurl.com/chickensoupclass. At Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 4-6 pm.