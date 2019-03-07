Eats events

Taste the Future 2019

Saturday, March 9

Food entrepreneurs from FEED Kitchens, FEED Bakery and the city’s MarketReady program will show off their skills at this free event at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center. The event will feature a small-plate menu, cash bar, and live music. Childcare is available if you RSVP at tinyurl.com/tastethefuture2019. At 1625 Northport Dr., 5-7 pm.

Cheese dinner

Sunday, March 10

Graze and Hook’s Cheese Company pair up for a three-course dinner. Menu features a sampling of Hook’s award-winning cheeses, truffle cheddar risotto, a sirloin with blue cheese compound butter and sweet potatoes, and chocolate cake served with Hook’s “extra innings” ice cream — which is made with cow, sheep and goat milk. Tickets ($65 with optional $20 beer pairings) at tinyurl.com/grazeproducerdinner. At 1 S. Pinckney St., 5:30-8:30 pm.

Pi Day

Thursday, March 14

Grab the kiddos and celebrate all things π at the Madison Children’s Museum. There will be a pie-making workshop as well as a reading of Pickle-Chiffon Pie by Jolly Roger Bradfield. The event is free but unlike the mathematical constant, it won’t go on forever. At 100 N. Hamilton St., 1-2:15 pm.